CUET Correction Window 2023 for UG Courses Opens Today, Know How to Edit Here

CUET Correction Window 2023: As per the official schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA)) will open the edit window for CUET UG applicants today i.e. April 1, 2023. Once opened, the registered candidates will be able to make changes to the CUET UG 2023 application form. They can visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in for correction purposes.

Candidates must note that the authorities will close the CUET Correction window 2023 on April 3, 2023. Afterward, no corrections will be entertained by the applicants. As per the schedule, the city of examination will be announced on April 30, 2023. They can check out the steps to edit CUET UG application form 2023 here.

How to Edit CUET UG 2023 Application Form?

Applicants can make the required changes to the application form till April 3, 2023, through CUET Correction Window 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to edit-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET correction window 2023

Step 3: Now, enter the login details

Step 4: The application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make the necessary changes and save them

Step 6: Preview once and submit the form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

CUET UG 2023 Important Notice

Those candidates who have already submitted their Application Form successfully are also eligible to choose more Subjects (Tests) / Courses (Programmes) / Universities / Institutions / Autonomous Colleges / Organizations.

The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace / remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests. However, additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates may note that fee once paid will not be refunded.

Also Read: IGNOU January 2023 Registration for Online, ODL Programme Ends Today, Check Details Here