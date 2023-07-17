CUET UG 2023: UGC Chief Explains Score Normalisation Process, Check Details Here

CUET UG 2023 Score Normalisation: The National Testing Agency released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 results on July 15, 2023. Those who have appeared for the exams conducted from May 21 to July 5, 2023, can visit the official website to check their results and download the scorecard.

UGC chief Prof. Jagadesh Kumar, after the announcement of the result, has explained the CUET UG mark normalisation process. The scores of the students have been estimated using the equi-percentile system and the marks reflected in the scorecard are normalised scores. With the CUET exams being conducted for over a month, students are confused as to how NTA will be comparing the performance of students on a common scale since the exams for a single subject have been conducted on different days.

UGC chief when clarifying the marking stated that it has to be ensured that admissions are conducted based on a score directly comparing the performance of the students. He further explained that in the case of the CUET entrance, since the exams are conducted on different days and in multiple sessions for the same subject, multiple percentiles are out for each group of students which is why score normalisation is required.

Equi-Percentile System - Explained

In the equi-percentile system, the percentile for each student is calculated. The total marks are calculated using the raw marks of the candidates compared to the raw marks of others in the same session. The same is then repeated for every session across multiple days for the same subject.

The percentile is equated and converted into normalised marks, and the sessions with a lower number of students are conjoined with a blogger session group. The normalised marks of the campaigners obtained using the equi-percentile system in different sessions can be used in the same way as raw marks of a conventional single-session exam.

