CUSAT CAT 2023 Exams Begin Today, Check Exam Guidelines Here

CUSAT CAT 2023 Exams: Cochin University of Science and Technology will begin the CUSAT CAT 2023 exams today. The CAT exams are being conducted from May 3 to 6, 2023 from 9.30 am across the designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the CUSAT entrance exams must make sure to carry their admit cards with them on the exam date.
Those appearing for the CAT exams can download the admit card through the link given on the official website. The admit card of CUSAT CAT will contain details such as the candidate's name and roll number, the name of the exam, the exam centre name and address, and the instructions for students.
CUSAT 2023 Exams
The CUSAT CAT 2023 exams are being conducted on May 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2023. Those appearing for the exams can check here the exam pattern, marking scheme, and other details. As per the exam pattern followed, the exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. Students will be required to answer a total of 250 questions for 750 marks. Each correct answer will be awarded 3 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
CUSAT CAT 2023 Exam Time Table - Click Here
CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card Details
The CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card is available for download on the official website. The admit card for the entrance exam will contain the following details.
- Candidate name and roll number
- Name of the examination
- Exam centre name and address
- Duration of the exam
- Instructions to be followed
CUSAT CAT 2023 Exam Day Guidelines
The CUSAT CAT 2023 exams will be conducted from today, May 3, 2023. Students appearing for the exams can check the exam day guidelines here
- Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure to carry with them their CUSAT admit card
- Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam
- Those without admit cards will not be allowed to enter the exam hall
- Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before the exam time is completed
