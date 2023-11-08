Delhi Pollution: Early Winter Break Announced From November 9 to 18 For All Classes

Delhi Air Pollution: The Delhi government has announced the winter break for schools in the capital city. The schools in Delhi will remain closed from November 9 to 18, 2023.

The winter break for schools in Delhi is usually scheduled during the December-January months. However, per a former order issued for schools to close for winter break due to the rising pollution levels in the city.

Due to the pollution levels in Delhi, schools will be closed for all classes except for classes 10 and 12 students which will be conducted online. It must also be noted that in order to make sure that students are not affected due to the holiday announced, the holiday has been adjusted with the winter break.

Schools in Delhi were earlier supposed to be closed until November 10, 2023, which has now been extended to November 18, 2023. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issued a notification directing the schools to be closed for an early winter break.

The Air Quality Index of Delhi has been marked as 'severe' for the last few days A slight improvement was reported in smog conditions earlier this week, but the situation has turned again as the AQI has touched 999 in Anand Vihar while other parts of Delhi remain under 'severe' conditions.

Schools in Noida Closed Until November 10

Schools in Noida Gautam Budha Nagar district have been ordered to follow the Graded Responses Action Plan Stage 4 issued due to the poor air quality. Physical classes from pre-school to class 9 have been cancelled and schools will be working in the online mode.

Also Read: Air Pollution: Noida Schools Up To Classes 9 Suspended Till November 10, Check Details Here