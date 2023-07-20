Delhi University Introduces New PG Programme in MBA Business Analytics

Delhi University PG Courses: The department of commerce at the University of Delhi has recently introduced a fresh addition to its academic offerings – the MBA in business analytics program. Scheduled to commence from the current academic session, this program has been strategically designed to cater to the growing demand for skilled and professionally qualified young individuals in the field of business analytics within various industries.

Ajay Kumar Singh, the department head, emphasized that the program's development was guided by the industry's requirements, ensuring that it equips students with the necessary knowledge and expertise to excel in the dynamic world of business analytics.

He further said, “the Department of Commerce, University of Delhi has carefully designed this comprehensive MBA (Business Analytics) program with its unwavering commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the emerging demands of the industry. It aims to produce exceptional business professionals equipped with the skills and knowledge required to lead and succeed in today's competitive world.”

During the program inauguration, BR Shankaranand, Akhil Bharateeya Joint Organising Secretary, Bharateeya Shikshan Mandal, extended his appreciation towards the leadership of DU's Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh and said, “We have reached the stage of giving leadership to the world. Students should be aware of this. Leadership is also very important to bring India in front of the world as Indian. Shankaranand said that in today's time India's leadership is going to shine in the world.”

In his presidential address, the Vice Chancellor mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a commitment to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. To achieve this goal, the Vice Chancellor emphasized that our per capita income must increase by sixfold from its current level. To accomplish this, he stated that a consistent nine percent growth rate is required over the next 25 years, and he highlighted the crucial role that "Business Inventor" will play in making this aspiration a reality.

