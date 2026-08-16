“Don’t Want Any Profits”: Educator Alakh Pandey Offers “Unconditional Support” To PM Modi’s Free Online Coaching Initiative

Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey offered his “unconditional support” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s free online coaching classes initiative for students, saying that “he does not want any profits.” PM Modi announced the initiative during his 80th Independence Day address on August 15, alongside several other major announcements.

Alakh Pandey said he appreciates PM Modi’s promise of free online coaching classes and believes that online education is the best way to provide free, quality education to students in remote areas.

“I really appreciate the Hon'ble Prime Minister’s Promise about Free online Coaching for all needy students. I have always believed that online is the only way to make quality education accessible to remote towns and villages.”

Pandey said he aims to see the initiative happen “on ground” because execution is the main part. He posted on X, tagging PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s official handle, offering his “unconditional support” and saying that he does not want any profits in return.