“Don’t Want Any Profits”: Educator Alakh Pandey Offers “Unconditional Support” To PM Modi’s Free Online Coaching Initiative
Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey has offered his “unconditional support” to PM Modi’s free online coaching classes initiative, saying he wants to see this "happening on ground because execution is the main part."
Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey offered his “unconditional support” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s free online coaching classes initiative for students, saying that “he does not want any profits.” PM Modi announced the initiative during his 80th Independence Day address on August 15, alongside several other major announcements.
Alakh Pandey said he appreciates PM Modi’s promise of free online coaching classes and believes that online education is the best way to provide free, quality education to students in remote areas.
“I really appreciate the Hon'ble Prime Minister’s Promise about Free online Coaching for all needy students. I have always believed that online is the only way to make quality education accessible to remote towns and villages.”
Pandey said he aims to see the initiative happen “on ground” because execution is the main part. He posted on X, tagging PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s official handle, offering his “unconditional support” and saying that he does not want any profits in return.
“I want to see this happening on ground coz execution is the main part. Hon’ble @narendramodi ji @BJP4India I offer my unconditional support to Govt for this. I dont want any profits in return. Quality Education should be free for Every kid of India. Jai Hind,” Pandey wrote.
I really appreciate Hon'ble Prime Minister's Promise about Free online Coaching for all needy students. I have always believed that online is the only way to make quality education accessible to remote towns and villages. I want to see this happening on ground coz execution is…— Alakh Pandey (PhysicsWallah) (@PhysicswallahAP) August 15, 2026
PM Modi’s Key Announcements During August 15 Speech
PM Modi’s Independence Day address included several announcements and targets focused on India’s development, youth, technology, self-reliance, energy and defence.
- Viksit Bharat: PM Modi reiterated the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 under the vision of Viksit Bharat.
- Sapt Dhara: The Prime Minister outlined a seven-pillar growth plan for India’s future, referred to as Sapt Dhara.
- Youth: The announcements included free online coaching for students and a call for greater youth participation in the Census.
- AI Training: The government aims to provide AI skill training to 1 crore youth, with a focus on preparing young Indians for emerging opportunities in technology and artificial intelligence.
- Self-Reliance: PM Modi emphasised the importance of ‘Vocal for Local’, along with measures aimed at making essential agricultural inputs such as urea and DAP more affordable for farmers.
- Semiconductors: India is targeting the establishment of five to seven new semiconductor plants over the next seven to eight years, strengthening the country’s semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.
- Nuclear Energy: PM Modi announced a target of reaching 200 GW of nuclear energy capacity, along with plans for five new nuclear reactors.
- Defence: The Prime Minister highlighted India’s growing defence production, saying that production has increased nearly fourfold in the last 12 years.
- Economy: PM Modi highlighted India’s economic growth, noting the country’s journey from being counted among the “Fragile Five” to becoming the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
- National Song: PM Modi also noted that Vande Mataram was sung at the Red Fort for the first time during the Independence Day celebrations.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.