DU Executive Council gives nod to MBA Business Analytics Programme

The University of Delhi's Executive Council has approved the launch of a new MBA Business Analytics course, which will be open to graduates from all streams. The course will have 76 seats and will be offered by the Department of Commerce.

Updated: Aug 26, 2023 12:57 IST
The university voted to launch a new course, MBA Business Analytics, during today's Executive Council (EC) meeting of the University of Delhi (DU). There will initially be 76 seats available for the course.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh presided over the Executive Council meeting. The proposals put forward at the University's Finance Committee meeting on August 17, 2023, were also approved during the EC meeting.

DU's Commerce Dept. to Launch MBA in Business Analytics Programme

The Department of Commerce is launching a new MBA (Business Analytics) program with 76 seats initially available. A total of 60 seats will be available, with a 40.50 percent UR, 27 percent OBC, 15 percent SC, 7 percent ST, and 10 percent EWS quota. 5% CW, 5% PwBD, and 10% of the supernumerary quota will be reserved for foreign students in addition to these.

As per the University's policies and regulations, 2 out of the 4 seats under the PG Ward Quota will be for teaching and 2 others for non-teaching. Thus, 76 seats in total have been maintained for this programme.

As a consequence, the national pension programme, provident fund, hall and dormitory, and unaudited annual accounts of the institution for the fiscal year 2022–2023 were all unanimously accepted. Additionally, the updated budget projections for various departments for the fiscal year 2023–2024 were also approved.

