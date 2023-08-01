DU UG Admission 2023 First Seat Allocation List Out, Get Direct Link Here

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: Delhi University has announced the DU UG first seat allotment list. Candidates who have applied for the Delhi University admission 2023 can visit the official website of the university to check the first-round seat allotment result. Candidates can check the DU UG first allotment list through the candidate login link on the CSAS portal.

According to media reports, approximately 2,02,416 students have been allotted seats as per their preferences and the CUET UG score. A total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the first round of DU UG Seat allocation. Students allotted seats can report for admission until August 4, 2023.

DU CSAS UG first allotment result will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also check the first allotment list for the various colleges through the direct link given here.

DU UG Admissions First Allotment - Click Here

How to Check Delhi University UG First Allocation List

Delhi University will announce the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions on the official website of the university. Candidates who have applied for admission through the CSAS portal can check the allotment list by following the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the CSAS UG admission portal

Step 3: Click on the candidate login link

Step 4: Enter the Login credentials

Step 5: The first allocation list will be displayed

Step 6: Download the allotment list for further reference

Delhi University will be conducting a total of three rounds for undergraduate admissions. More rounds of admissions may be conducted based on the availability of seats under each category under various categories. After the admission under the first allocation list concludes, the university will release the list of vacant seats for each programme, course, category, and college. Based on the availability of seats the second and third and other consecutive allocation lists will be released.

