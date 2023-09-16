Goa Board Exam 2024: SSC, HSSC Date Sheet Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

GBSHSE Exam 2024: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa Board exam 2024 datesheet. The datesheets are available for download on the official website - gbshse.in.
According to the dates released, the Goa board will begin the class 10 exams from April 1, 2024, while the class 12 exams will be conducted from February 28, 2024. The Goa Board SSC exam 2024 will be conducted from April 1 to 20, 2024 and the Goa HSSC Exam 2023 will be conducted from February 28 to March 12, 2024. Goa board 10th practical exams will be conducted from March 1, 2024, and the class 12 practicals will be conducted from February 1, 2024.
Goa Board Exam 2024 Date and Time
As mentioned, the Goa board SSC exams will be conducted from April 1, 2024. The exams will be held across designated exam centres in the state. The Goa board 10th exams will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Similarly, Goa board HSSC exams will be conducted from February 28, 2024. The exam will be held across the various exam centres in the state from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Goa Board SSC Exam Datesheet 2024 - Click Here
Goa Board HSSC Exam Datehseet 2024 - Click Here
Goa Board SSC Exam Timetable 2024
|
Date
|
Time
|
Subject
|
April 1, 2024
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
First Language
English
Marathi
Urdu
First Language (CWSN)
Functional English
Functional Marathi
|
April 2, 2023
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
Second Language
Hindi
Second Language Composite
Hindi-Sanskrit
Hindi-Arabic
Second Language (CWSN)
Functional Hindi
|
April 3, 2024
|
9:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Home Vegetable Garden
|
April 4, 2024
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
Third Language
English
Konkani
Marathi
Urdu
Sanskrit
Kannada
Arabic
French
Portuguese
Third Language (CWSN)
Functional English
Functional Konkani
Functional Marathi
|
April 5, 2024
|
9:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Fundamentals of Bakery
|
April 6, 2024
|
9:30 am to 11 am
9:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Social Science Paper I
English Medium
Marathi Medium
Urdu Medium
History and Political Science
English Medium
Marathi Medium
|
April 8, 2024
|
9:30 am to 11 am
9:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Social Science Paper II
English Medium
Marathi Medium
Urdu Medium
Geography and Economics (CWSN)
English Medium
Marathi Medium
Gerography and Economics with accomodation
|
April 10, 2023
|
9:30 am to 11:30 pm
|
Tailoring and Cutting
|
April 11, 2024
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
Mathematics Level II (Basic Mathematics)
English Medium
Marathi Medium
Urdu Medium
Mathematics (CWSN)
Everyday Mathematics
|
April 12, 2024
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
Mathematics Level I (Regular)
English Medium
Marathi Medium
Urdu Medium
|
April 13, 2024
|
9:30 am to 11 am
9:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Automobile
IT/ITeS
Retail
Beauty and Wellness
Apparel
Construction
Telecommunication
Logistic
Tourism and Hospitality
Electronics
Agriculture
Plumbing
Healthcare
Banking
Astronomy
|
April 15, 2024
|
Science
English Medium
Marathi Medium
Urdu Medium
General Science (CWSN)
General Science (E)
General Science (M)
General Science with accommodation (E)
General Science with accommodation (M)
|
April 16, 2024
|
9:30 am to 11:30 am
9:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Basic Floriculture
Desktop Publishing
|
April 17, 2024
|
9:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Pre Vocational Subjects
Electronics
Cookery
Garment cutting and sewing
Food processing
Bakery
Horticulture
Fine arts
|
April 18, 2024
|
9:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Painting
|
April 19, 2024
|
9:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Basic Cookery
|
April 20, 2023
|
9:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Drawing and Painting