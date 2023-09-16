Goa Board Exam 2024: SSC, HSSC Date Sheet Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

GBSHSE Exam 2024: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa Board exam 2024 datesheet. The datesheets are available for download on the official website - gbshse.in.

According to the dates released, the Goa board will begin the class 10 exams from April 1, 2024, while the class 12 exams will be conducted from February 28, 2024. The Goa Board SSC exam 2024 will be conducted from April 1 to 20, 2024 and the Goa HSSC Exam 2023 will be conducted from February 28 to March 12, 2024. Goa board 10th practical exams will be conducted from March 1, 2024, and the class 12 practicals will be conducted from February 1, 2024.

Goa Board Exam 2024 Date and Time

As mentioned, the Goa board SSC exams will be conducted from April 1, 2024. The exams will be held across designated exam centres in the state. The Goa board 10th exams will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Similarly, Goa board HSSC exams will be conducted from February 28, 2024. The exam will be held across the various exam centres in the state from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Goa Board SSC Exam Datesheet 2024 - Click Here

Goa Board HSSC Exam Datehseet 2024 - Click Here

Goa Board SSC Exam Timetable 2024