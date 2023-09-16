  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Goa Board Exam 2024: SSC, HSSC Date Sheet Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

Goa Board Exam 2024: SSC, HSSC Date Sheet Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Goa board 10th and 12th 2024 exam schedule. The Goa board 10th exams will begin from April 1, 2024 and the class 12 exams will begin from February 28, 20234. Check complete schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 16, 2023 11:13 IST
Goa Board 10th 12th datesheet 2024 released
Goa Board 10th 12th datesheet 2024 released

GBSHSE Exam 2024: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa Board exam 2024 datesheet. The datesheets are available for download on the official website - gbshse.in.

According to the dates released, the Goa board will begin the class 10 exams from April 1, 2024, while the class 12 exams will be conducted from February 28, 2024. The Goa Board SSC exam 2024 will be conducted from April 1 to 20, 2024 and the Goa HSSC Exam 2023 will be conducted from February 28 to March 12, 2024. Goa board 10th practical exams will be conducted from March 1, 2024, and the class 12 practicals will be conducted from February 1, 2024. 

Goa Board Exam 2024 Date and Time

As mentioned, the Goa board SSC exams will be conducted from April 1, 2024. The exams will be held across designated exam centres in the state. The Goa board 10th exams will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Similarly, Goa board HSSC exams will be conducted from February 28, 2024. The exam will be held across the various exam centres in the state from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. 

Goa Board SSC Exam Datesheet 2024 - Click Here

Goa Board HSSC Exam Datehseet 2024 - Click Here

Goa Board SSC Exam Timetable 2024

Date

Time

Subject

April 1, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

First Language

English

Marathi 

Urdu

First Language (CWSN)

Functional English

Functional Marathi

April 2, 2023

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Second Language

Hindi

Second Language Composite

Hindi-Sanskrit

Hindi-Arabic 

Second Language (CWSN)

Functional Hindi

April 3, 2024

9:30 am to 11:30 am

Home Vegetable Garden

April 4, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Third Language

English

Konkani

Marathi 

Urdu

Sanskrit

Kannada

Arabic

French

Portuguese

Third Language (CWSN)

Functional English

Functional Konkani

Functional Marathi

April 5, 2024

9:30 am to 11:30 am

Fundamentals of Bakery

April 6, 2024

9:30 am to 11 am




9:30 am to 11:30 am

Social Science Paper I

English Medium

Marathi Medium

Urdu Medium

History and Political Science

English Medium

Marathi Medium

April 8, 2024

9:30 am to 11 am




9:30 am to 11:30 am

Social Science Paper II

English Medium

Marathi Medium

Urdu Medium

Geography and Economics (CWSN)

English Medium

Marathi Medium

Gerography and Economics with accomodation

April 10, 2023

9:30 am to 11:30 pm

Tailoring and Cutting

April 11, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Mathematics Level II (Basic Mathematics)

English Medium 

Marathi Medium

Urdu Medium

Mathematics (CWSN)

Everyday Mathematics

April 12, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Mathematics Level I (Regular)

English Medium 

Marathi Medium

Urdu Medium

April 13, 2024

9:30 am to 11 am














9:30 am to 11:30 am

Automobile

IT/ITeS

Retail

Beauty and Wellness

Apparel

Construction

Telecommunication

Logistic

Tourism and Hospitality

Electronics

Agriculture

Plumbing

Healthcare

Banking

Astronomy

April 15, 2024

  

Science

English Medium

Marathi Medium

Urdu Medium

General Science (CWSN)

General Science (E)

General Science (M)

General Science with accommodation (E)

General Science with accommodation (M)

April 16, 2024

9:30 am to 11:30 am


9:30 am to 11:30 am

Basic Floriculture


Desktop Publishing

April 17, 2024

9:30 am to 11:30 am

Pre Vocational Subjects

Electronics

Cookery

Garment cutting and sewing

Food processing

Bakery

Horticulture

Fine arts

April 18, 2024

9:30 am to 11:30 am

Painting

April 19, 2024

9:30 am to 11:30 am

Basic Cookery

April 20, 2023

9:30 am to 11:30 am

Drawing and Painting

Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023