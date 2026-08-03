How Taking CLAT Benefits Commerce Students: Career Options, Skills and Opportunities

One of the biggest advantages of qualifying CLAT is the opportunity to study at leading National Law Universities (NLUs) across India, including institutions such as NLSIU Bengaluru and NLU Delhi.

The registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 began today, August 3, at 10 am. The entrance exam will be conducted on December 3 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities (NLUs) and other law colleges across the country. For Commerce students, CLAT can be more than just a law entrance exam. It opens the door to integrated programmes such as B.Com. LL.B. and BBA LL.B., allowing students to combine their knowledge of business and finance with legal studies. This combination creates strong career opportunities in corporate law, taxation, banking, compliance, and business consulting. Why CLAT Is a Good Option for Commerce Students Commerce students already have a foundation in subjects like economics, business studies, and accountancy. Because of this, they may find sections such as logical reasoning, data interpretation, and analytical thinking more familiar. These skills are also useful throughout law school and in legal careers that deal with business and finance.

Studying law alongside commerce also helps students understand how businesses operate within legal frameworks, making them valuable to companies looking for professionals with both financial and legal knowledge. CLAT 2027 Registration Live Career Options After CLAT for Commerce Students Corporate Lawyer: Corporate lawyers handle business contracts, mergers, acquisitions, company regulations, and legal compliance. Fresh graduates can expect starting salary packages ranging from Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh per annum, depending on the employer and experience. Legal Advisor or Consultant: Legal advisors guide companies on taxation, financial regulations, contracts, and corporate policies. Professionals in this field can earn Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh annually, depending on their expertise and organisation.

Public Policy Expert: Graduates can also work in public policy, helping governments, think tanks, or organisations develop economic and legal policies related to business, trade, and governance. Skills Commerce Students Develop Through CLAT Analytical Reasoning: Commerce students regularly analyse financial data and market trends, helping them perform well in logical reasoning and legal problem-solving. Reading Comprehension: The ability to understand reports, business documents, and lengthy passages is useful for both the CLAT examination and legal studies. Financial and Legal Knowledge: Integrated law courses help students combine commerce concepts with subjects such as contracts, company law, taxation, and regulatory compliance. Opportunities After Clearing CLAT One of the biggest advantages of qualifying CLAT is the opportunity to study at leading National Law Universities (NLUs) across India, including institutions such as NLSIU Bengaluru and NLU Delhi.