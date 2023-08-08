  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023 Applications Commence, Apply Through Direct Link Here

Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023 Applications Commence, Apply Through Direct Link Here

Hyderabad University has started the application process for admission to the postgraduate programme. Candidates eligible for admission can submit their applications through the link provided here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 8, 2023 14:15 IST
Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023
Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023

Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023: Hyderabad University has opened the application window for the Postgraduate courses. Candidates who have cleared the CUET PG 2023 exams can apply for admission to the postgraduate courses. Eligible candidates can visit the official website of Hyderabad University and complete the registration and application process. 

As per the notification on the official website, the last date for students to submit their postgraduate applications is August 12, 2023. University of Hyderabad postgraduate admission applications are available on the official admission portal of Hyderabad University - acad.uohyd.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps and application instructions given below to submit the PG applications. 

Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for Hyderabad University PG Admissions

The registration and application link for Hyderabad University postgraduate admissions are now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided here to submit the registrations for PG admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Hyderabad University

Step 2: Click on the admission portal

Step 3: Click on PG admission application link

Step 4: Click on the new registration link

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 6: Fill out the online application form

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 8: Click on the final submission

Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023 Application Fee

The online application fee for the postgraduate applications is to be submitted online. Candidates can check the category-wise application fee below. 

Category

Application Fee

General

Rs. 300

EWS / OBC-NCL

Rs. 200

SC / ST / PWD

Rs. 125

Also Read: Manipur schools to reopen from August 10 for classes 9 to 12, check details here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023