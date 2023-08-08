Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023 Applications Commence, Apply Through Direct Link Here

Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023: Hyderabad University has opened the application window for the Postgraduate courses. Candidates who have cleared the CUET PG 2023 exams can apply for admission to the postgraduate courses. Eligible candidates can visit the official website of Hyderabad University and complete the registration and application process.

As per the notification on the official website, the last date for students to submit their postgraduate applications is August 12, 2023. University of Hyderabad postgraduate admission applications are available on the official admission portal of Hyderabad University - acad.uohyd.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps and application instructions given below to submit the PG applications.

Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for Hyderabad University PG Admissions

The registration and application link for Hyderabad University postgraduate admissions are now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided here to submit the registrations for PG admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Hyderabad University

Step 2: Click on the admission portal

Step 3: Click on PG admission application link

Step 4: Click on the new registration link

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 6: Fill out the online application form

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 8: Click on the final submission

Hyderabad University PG Admission 2023 Application Fee

The online application fee for the postgraduate applications is to be submitted online. Candidates can check the category-wise application fee below.

Category Application Fee General Rs. 300 EWS / OBC-NCL Rs. 200 SC / ST / PWD Rs. 125

Also Read: Manipur schools to reopen from August 10 for classes 9 to 12, check details here