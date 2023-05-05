ICSE 10th Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Official Links, Past Year Trends Here

ICSE 10th Result 2023 Soon: As per the media reports, Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to release the class 10th results soon. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to check out the results on the official website i.e. cisce.online. Although the result is expected to be announced in May, no official announcement regarding the same has been made.

The board has also stated that the ICSE 10th result 2023 will be distributed to schools through the convenors. The authorities conducted the high school exams from February 27 to March 29, 2023. Last year, the results were announced on July 17, 2023. Candidates can check out past year trends here.

How to Check ICSE 10th Results 2023?

Examinees can check out the high school results on the official website. If reports are to be believed, the results will be announced between the last week of May and 1st week of June. Candidates can check out the below-mentioned steps to access the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cisce.online

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSE results 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

List of Official Links to Check ICSE 10th Result 2023

Candidates must be aware of all the official websites to access the result. There is a possibility of a site crash due to heavy traffic. In this situation, examinees can use alternate links to check the mark sheet-

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

results.nic.in

ICSE 10th Result 2023: Check Past Year Dates Here

Candidates can check out the past year's result dates to get an idea of the result announcement. However, this year, the result is expected to be declared soon as compared to previous years.

Year Result Announcement Date 2022 July 17 2021 July 24 2020 July 10 2019 May 7 2018 May 14 2017 May 29

ICSE Results 2023: Check Last Year's Statistics

In 2022, a total of 2,31,063 students appeared for the exam. Out of this 99.97% pass the exams. Girls secured a pass percentage of 99.98% which is slightly higher than the boys who gained 99.97%.

Also Read: CBSE Board Result 2023 Soon: Check How to Convert CGPA Score to Percentage Here