ICSI CSEET July 2023: Exam instruction booklet released, admit card expected by next week

ICSI CSEET July 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released important exam day guidelines for the candidates appearing for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2023 session exam. This year, the ICSI CSEET is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2023 in remote proctored mode.

As per the exam day instructions pdf released, candidates are allowed to appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home or any other isolated place. However, they can not appear in the CSEET July exam by using a mobile phone, tablet, palmtop, etc.

They have to carry their admit card to appear for the CS Executive exam. The CSEET admit card for July session is expected to be released by next week in online mode. Registered candidates can download their admit card at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Session Guidelines for Remote Proctored Mode

As per the released pdf, the CSEET will be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting it at exam centres. They can appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home or any other convenient and isolated place.

They can not appear in the CSEET exam by using mobile phone, tablet, palmtop, etc.

No item except the computer, external webcam (if the internal webcam is not available), keyboard, mouse, and other permitted items can be kept on the desk/table on the day of the exam.

Candidates must dress decently.

Once the candidate is seated for the test, no one must be present in that room/place under any circumstances. The violation of this instruction will lead to the cancellation of the result.

In view of the remote proctored mode, the viva voce has been cancelled.

Candidates are required to properly download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their desktop or laptop before hand as directed for the CSEET.

ICSI CSEET Exam Day Instruction PDF

General Instructions for ICSI CSEET

Candidates must be continuously monitored through video/audio mode by the supervisor, known as proctor in the same manner as if they are appearing in the exam at test centres.

They must keep with them their admit card and any one ientity card issued by govt. )Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card) handy for verification by the remote proctors. They will not be allowed to keep any other document with them.

They are required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of the exam.

They will not be allowed to leave the test until its submission. No break is permitted during the test.

ICSI CSEET Paper Pattern

The CS Executive exam is conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper: Paper- 1, 2, 3 and 4 separately as the case may be, and 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the CSEET. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The question paper will include MCQs. Check below the table for detailed information:

Subjects Number of questions Marks Business Communication 35 50 Legal Aptitude and Logical

Reasoning 35 50 Economic and Business

Environment 35 50 Current Affairs 15 50 Presentation & Communication Skills 20 Total 140 200

