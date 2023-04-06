IIT Roorkee Concludes 22nd Convocation Ceremony Today, Over 2,000 Degrees Awarded, Check Details Here

IIT Roorkee Convocation Ceremony: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee concluded its 22nd convocation ceremony today, April 6, 2023, in offline mode. Over 2,000 degrees were granted to undergraduate, masters and PhD students. As per the recent updates, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan graced the ceremony as the chief guest. As per reports, a total of 125 awards were given to meritorious students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

According to reports, IIT Roorkee's director KK Pant began with a welcome address followed by the institute's annual report. The dean of academic affairs Apurbba Kumar Sharma presented the doctoral degree recipients and the awardees of several medals and certificates who have exceeded in their specialisations.

What is GATI Programme?

IIT Roorkee implemented the Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI), which is an intervention programme launched by the Department of Science and Technology to promote gender equality in science and technology, the reports said.

Union Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at IIT Roorkee Convocation

While addressing the ceremony, the union education minister said that IIT Roorkee has witnessed India’s freedom struggle and has been a prime institution in independent India’s growth story. In addition to this, he said that in the times of Amrit Kaal, the institute and all the students who are graduating must ensure a developed nation by 2047. He said that it is a century of knowledge and under India’s presidency, the G-20 theme is ''One Earth, One Family, One Future'', based on the millennium-old understanding and values of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the reports added.

