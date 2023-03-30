JKCET 2023 Application Form for BTech to Release on April 4, Know How to Apply Here

JKCET 2023 Registration: As per the updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will start the registration process for Jammu & Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) on April 4, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to B.E/B. Tech Engineering Courses can apply for JKCET 2023 on the official website i.e. jkbopee.gov.in

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for JKCET 2023 is April 24, 2023. Thus, eligible candidates must apply for JKCET 2023 (B.E/B. Tech Engineering Courses) before the deadline. As per the official schedule, the authorities will conduct the JKCET 2023 exam on May 28, 2023. Candidates can check out the steps to apply for the exam here.

How to Apply for JKCET 2023?

JKBOPEE will start the application process for JKCET 2023 for B.E/B. Tech Engineering Courses on April 4, 2023. Interested candidates can check out the steps to apply for JKCET 2023 here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JKCET 2023 B.E/B. Ed registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the JKCET 2023 application form

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

However, candidates must note that these dates are tentative and hence, subject to changes. Along with B.E./B. Ed Courses, authorities have also released the registration and exam dates for other programmes too. They include B.Sc. Nursing/ B.Sc. Paramedical/ B.Sc. Technology, B. Architecture, M.Sc. Nursing Course, B. Pharmacy, etc. Candidates can check out the entire schedule for JKCET 2023 courses from the PDF attached below.

JKCET 2023 Schedule PDF- Click Here