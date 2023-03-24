Karnataka NMMS Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Karnataka NMMS Result 2023 has been announced on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the district-wise result in PDF form. Check how to download it here

Updated: Mar 24, 2023 19:01 IST
Karnataka NMMS 2023 Result OUT: As per the latest updates, the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has declared the result for the Karnataka National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) today i.e. March 24, 2023. Those who appeared for the exam can check out the Karnataka NMMS Result 2023 result on the official website i.e. dsert.kar.nic.in. the authorities have released the results district-wise.

The authorities have released the Karnataka NMMS results for 4 divisions and all 34 districts. They include Belgaum, Bellary, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Bida, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagalore, Chikkodi, Chitradurga, Dakshina, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Hassan, Bangalore North,  Haveri, Kalaburgi, Kolar, Koppal, Madhugiri, Kannada,  Mandya, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shirsi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Tumkuru, Udupi, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Yadgiri, and Vijayapura.

Karnataka NMMS Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download Karnataka NMMS Result 2023

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check out the Karnataka NMMS Result 2023 on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. dsert.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on District Wise Marks List of NMMS Examination 2022-23 held on 22-01-2023”

Step 3: The NTSE/NMMS Marks/Result

Step 4: Click on the district-wise result link

Step 5: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 6: Search for the registration number in the list

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on Karnataka NMMS Result 2023

Candidates who appeared in the Karnataka NMMS Result 2023 can download the result on the official website. Candidates can check out the details mentioned on the result PDF here-

  • Candidate’s name
  • Registration number
  • GMAT Score
  • SAT Score
  • Total Marks obtained

