KEA Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment results for NEET PG Counselling Round 1. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can check out the seat allocation on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials. They can also get the direct link to check the allotment status here.

Candidates will be granted admission to Medical, Dental, and DNB programmes through Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023. Candidates can make modifications to the options such as adding, deleting, reordering, altering, and modifying till tomorrow, August 30, 11 AM. KEA will release the post-seat allotment schedule later on the official website.

Karnataka NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Result Click Here

How to Check Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Now, go to the admissions tab and choose PGET 2023

Step 3: Click on PGET 2023 mock allotment results

Step 4: Enter the PGET number and submit

Step 5: The Karnataka NEET PG 2023 seat allotment will appear

Step 6: Check and download the allotment

Step 7: Save it for future references

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: MD Fee Structure in Top Medical Colleges

Candidates can check out the fee for an MD in general medicine in some top-notch colleges below:

College Name Fee Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences Rs 1,14,150 Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Rs 1,14,150 Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Rs 1,14,150 Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute Rs 1,14,150 Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences Rs 1,14,150 Kasturba Medical College Rs 28,07,750 Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Rs 1,14,150 Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Rs 1,14,150

