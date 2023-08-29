KEA Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment results for NEET PG Counselling Round 1. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can check out the seat allocation on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials. They can also get the direct link to check the allotment status here.
Candidates will be granted admission to Medical, Dental, and DNB programmes through Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023. Candidates can make modifications to the options such as adding, deleting, reordering, altering, and modifying till tomorrow, August 30, 11 AM. KEA will release the post-seat allotment schedule later on the official website.
|
Karnataka NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Result
|
Click Here
How to Check Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the allotment status:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Now, go to the admissions tab and choose PGET 2023
Step 3: Click on PGET 2023 mock allotment results
Step 4: Enter the PGET number and submit
Step 5: The Karnataka NEET PG 2023 seat allotment will appear
Step 6: Check and download the allotment
Step 7: Save it for future references
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: MD Fee Structure in Top Medical Colleges
Candidates can check out the fee for an MD in general medicine in some top-notch colleges below:
|
College Name
|
Fee
|
Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Rs 1,14,150
|
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Rs 1,14,150
|
Mysore Medical College and Research Institute
|
Rs 1,14,150
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute
|
Rs 1,14,150
|
Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Rs 1,14,150
|
Kasturba Medical College
|
Rs 28,07,750
|
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Rs 1,14,150
|
Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Rs 1,14,150
Also Read: AP POLYCET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Dates released, check complete schedule here