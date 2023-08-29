  1. Home
KEA Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result has been declared on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check the mock allotment by entering login details.

Updated: Aug 29, 2023 14:05 IST
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment results for NEET PG Counselling Round 1. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can check out the seat allocation on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials. They can also get the direct link to check the allotment status here.

Candidates will be granted admission to Medical, Dental, and DNB programmes through Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023. Candidates can make modifications to the options such as adding, deleting, reordering,  altering, and modifying till tomorrow, August 30, 11 AM. KEA will release the post-seat allotment schedule later on the official website. 

Karnataka NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Result 

How to Check Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Now, go to the admissions tab and choose PGET 2023

Step 3: Click on PGET 2023 mock allotment results

Step 4: Enter the PGET number and submit

Step 5: The Karnataka NEET PG 2023 seat allotment will appear

Step 6: Check and download the allotment

Step 7: Save it for future references

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: MD Fee Structure in Top Medical Colleges

Candidates can check out the fee for an MD in general medicine in some top-notch colleges below:

College Name

Fee

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences

Rs 1,14,150

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences

Rs 1,14,150

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute

Rs 1,14,150

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute

Rs 1,14,150

Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences

Rs 1,14,150

Kasturba Medical College

Rs 28,07,750

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences

Rs 1,14,150

Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences

Rs 1,14,150

