KEA Karnataka UGNEET 2026 NBE Score List at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Direct PDF Link here
The Karnataka Examination Authority has released UGNEET 2026 NBE Score List. Download the official PDF, check UG score and rank online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the NEET UG 2026 score list on July 30, 2026. The list, made on the basis of NEET UG 2026 scores of candidates, includes 69,170 individuals who selected Karnataka as their state in the National Testing Agency (NTA) application form.
Students can check their status online by searching using their NEET roll number, name or application number. Candidates can check the PDF on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to use it as a reference document for the upcoming Karnataka medical counselling process.
How to check KEA Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Score List?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to to check KEA Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Score List online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the UGNEET-2026 section.
- Click on the “LIST OF CANDIDATES WHO HAVE CLAIMED KARNATAKA STATE IN THEIR UGNEET 2026 NTA APPLICATION (30-07-2026)” link.
- Check your status and download the document.
DIRECT LINK - LIST OF CANDIDATES WHO HAVE CLAIMED KARNATAKA STATE IN THEIR UGNEET 2026 NTA APPLICATION (30-07-2026)
How to enrol for KEA UG NEET 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to enrol for KEA UG NEET 2026 on the portal:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the UGNEET-2026 section.
- Click on the “UG NEET-2026 NEET ENROLLMENT LINK (30-07-2026)” link.
- Enter your application number, password and captcha code to submit
- Fill the enrollment form
- Enter your academic and personal details
- Upload the scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the online registration fee
- Review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - UG NEET-2026 NEET ENROLLMENT LINK (30-07-2026)
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.