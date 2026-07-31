KEA Karnataka UGNEET 2026 NBE Score List at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Direct PDF Link here

Karnataka UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the NEET UG 2026 score list on July 30, 2026. The list, made on the basis of NEET UG 2026 scores of candidates, includes 69,170 individuals who selected Karnataka as their state in the National Testing Agency (NTA) application form.

Students can check their status online by searching using their NEET roll number, name or application number. Candidates can check the PDF on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to use it as a reference document for the upcoming Karnataka medical counselling process.

How to check KEA Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Score List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to to check KEA Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Score List online: