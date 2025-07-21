MAH CET 2025: MCA Course Provisional Merit List Out at mca2025.mahacet.org.in; Check here

MAH MCA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the Maharashtra Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) Provisional Merit List on July 20, 2025. Students who took the examinations can check the merit list online on the official website at mca2025.mahacet.org.in.

The merit list will carry the merit score and ranks of the students. No login credentials are required since the merit list is available online without the need to log in to the portal. The provisional merit list was prepared based on the candidate’s exam performance and academic information uploaded on the portal while registrations.

MAH MCA CET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to MAH MCA CET 2025 provisional merit list released on the official website: