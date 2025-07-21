MAH CET 2025: MCA Course Provisional Merit List Out at mca2025.mahacet.org.in; Check here

MAH MCA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the Maharashtra Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) Provisional Merit List on July 20, 2025. Students who took the examinations can check the merit list online on the official website at mca2025.mahacet.org.in.
The merit list will carry the merit score and ranks of the students. No login credentials are required since the merit list is available online without the need to log in to the portal. The provisional merit list was prepared based on the candidate’s exam performance and academic information uploaded on the portal while registrations.
MAH MCA CET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to MAH MCA CET 2025 provisional merit list released on the official website:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Maharashtra Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET)
|
Board name
|
Maharashtra State CET Cell
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mca2025.mahacet.org.in
|
Programme
|
Master of Computer Applications (MCA)
|
Exam date
|
March 23, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Online, Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Provisional merit list release date
|
July 20, 2025
MAH MCA CET 2025 Important Dates
Candidates who took the MAH MCA CET Exam 2025 can check the important dates related to the exams and the following admission protocols:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Provisional Merit List date
|
July 20, 2025
|
Objection Window
|
July 20 - 22, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Final Merit List Release
|
July 25, 2025
MAH MCA CET 2025 Provisional Merit List DIRECT LINK
How to Check MAH MCA CET 2025 Provisional Merit List?
Students can check the MAH MCA CET 2025 Provisional Merit List online on the official website by following the given steps:
- Visit the official website at mca2025.mahacet.org.in
- Head to the ‘News’ tab
- Click on the ‘Provisional Merit List Displayed.(20-07-2025)’
- The merit list will appear
- Check your name and download for future use
Candidates have until July 22, 2025 to submit their grievances before the final merit list is released. Once the merit list is released, no further changes will be entertained by the cell.
