Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

MAH CET 2025: MCA Course Provisional Merit List Out at mca2025.mahacet.org.in; Check here

MAH MCA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell released the provisional merit list for the MAH MCA CET on July 20, 2025 on the official website at mca2025.mahacet.org.in, without login credentials. The list includes merit scores and ranks, determined by exam performance and academic information provided during registration.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 21, 2025, 13:56 IST
Register for Result Updates

MAH MCA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the Maharashtra Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) Provisional Merit List on July 20, 2025. Students who took the examinations can check the merit list online on the official website at mca2025.mahacet.org.in

The merit list will carry the merit score and ranks of the students. No login credentials are required since the merit list is available online without the need to log in to the portal. The provisional merit list was prepared based on the candidate’s exam performance and academic information uploaded on the portal while registrations.

MAH MCA CET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to MAH MCA CET 2025 provisional merit list released on the official website:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Maharashtra Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET)

Board name 

Maharashtra State CET Cell

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mca2025.mahacet.org.in

Programme 

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Exam date 

March 23, 2025

Exam mode 

Online, Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Provisional merit list release date 

July 20, 2025

MAH MCA CET 2025 Important Dates

Candidates who took the MAH MCA CET Exam 2025 can check the important dates related to the exams and the following admission protocols:

Event

Date(s)

Provisional Merit List date

July 20, 2025

Objection Window

July 20 - 22, 2025 till 5 PM

Final Merit List Release

July 25, 2025

MAH MCA CET 2025 Provisional Merit List DIRECT LINK

How to Check MAH MCA CET 2025 Provisional Merit List?

Students can check the MAH MCA CET 2025 Provisional Merit List online on the official website by following the given steps:

  1. Visit the official website at mca2025.mahacet.org.in
  2. Head to the ‘News’ tab
  3. Click on the ‘Provisional Merit List Displayed.(20-07-2025)’
  4. The merit list will appear
  5. Check your name and download for future use

Candidates have until July 22, 2025 to submit their grievances before the final merit list is released. Once the merit list is released, no further changes will be entertained by the cell.

Related Stories

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News