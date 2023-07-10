MCD Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Heavy Rainfall

Delhi Schools Closed: The Delhi Municipal Corporation has announced that all the aided and recognised schools will remain closed tomorrow, July 11, 2023, in the national capital in the wake of heavy rainfall. MCD in an official order stated that due to the rainfall and alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, regarding the extreme weather condition in Delhi, the division to close MCD schools aided and recognized schools on July 11, 2023, was taken.

The municipal corporation has asked schools to inform the students regarding the school holiday. The order however states that all teachers and HoS will have to come to school as usual.

Schools Closed on July 10

According to media reports, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, Delhi received the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the last 40 years. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a holiday for all the schools today, July 10, 2023, for all state government, private, and semi-government-aided schools in the capital. Schools in Noida and Gurugram were also closed today due to water logging around the schools.

Northern states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are experiencing extreme weather conditions including heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides. Himachal Pradesh recorded a total of 14 landslides and 13 flash floods until now, as per reports. The state government has also ordered all the schools and colleges to remain closed on July 10 and 11, 2023.

Southern states like Kerala and Karnataka have also been receiving heavy rainfall over the last week causing schools in the region to remain closed since Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

