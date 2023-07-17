MG Central University Bihar Begins Applications for CUET UG programmes, Check Details Here

MG Central University Bihar Admission 2023: Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar has commenced the application process for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exams and seek admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the university can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. The last date to submit the applications is July 26, 2023.

Mahatma Gandhi Central University offers admissions to undergraduate B.Tech, B.Com, and BA journalism and mass communication programmes. Interested candidates can visit the official website. Students are required to first complete the registration on the official website after which they can fill and submit the application form and fee.

The MG Central University registration link is available on the official website - mgcubcuet.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit their applications.

Eligibility Criteria for UG Admissions

B.Com

To apply for the B.Com programme, students must have cleared the class 12 exams with accounting or mathematics as one of the subjects at the plus 2 level with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for reserved category)

B.Tech

To apply for B.Tech programmes, students must clear class 12 or equivalent exams with physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects along with (Chemistry, biology, biotechnology, and technical vocational) as one the subjects. The minimum marks required is 50% for the general category and 45% for reserved category students.

BA Journalism and Mass Communication

Candidates must have qualified for class 12 exams with a minimum of 50% marks in any stream.

How to Apply for MG Central University

The registration and application link for Mahatma Gandhi Central University is now available on the official website. Interested candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Step 2: Click on the CUET admission portal

Step 3: Click on new registration link

Step 4: Enter the required details and login to fill the applications

Step 5: Fill out the university applications

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

