Ministry of Skill Development Launches SOAR Programme to Teach AI in Classes 6-12

SOAR AI initiative: SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), a nationwide initiative to improve AI literacy among schoolchildren in grades 6–12, was introduced on July 22 by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary. Through an organized learning path, the program aims to develop a fundamental understanding of artificial intelligence.

The three consecutive 15-hour programs offered by SOAR, AI to be Aware, AI to Acquire, and AI to Aspire are intended to help students advance their understanding of and proficiency with AI. Apart from student modules, SOAR provides a 45-hour AI for Educators curriculum designed to give educators the skills and information they need to successfully teach AI concepts to students.

What Officials Said?

Addressing an event held in New Delhi, Minister Jayant Chaudhary said, “India aspires to build the world’s largest network of young learners actively engaging with artificial intelligence (AI). According to this vision, students in schools would not only learn about AI but also use it in relevant, practical settings.