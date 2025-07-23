Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Ministry of Skill Development Launches SOAR Programme to Teach AI in Classes 6-12

Ministry of Skill Development: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary launched SOAR, a nationwide AI literacy program for students in grades 6–12, offering structured modules and educator training. SOAR promotes AI clubs and laboratories in schools as a way to close the digital divide and help Viksit Bharat 2047 by providing inclusive, future-ready skilling. 

Jul 23, 2025, 12:21 IST
Ministry Launches SOAR Programme
SOAR AI initiative: SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), a nationwide initiative to improve AI literacy among schoolchildren in grades 6–12, was introduced on July 22 by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary. Through an organized learning path, the program aims to develop a fundamental understanding of artificial intelligence. 

The three consecutive 15-hour programs offered by SOAR, AI to be Aware, AI to Acquire, and AI to Aspire are intended to help students advance their understanding of and proficiency with AI. Apart from student modules, SOAR provides a 45-hour AI for Educators curriculum designed to give educators the skills and information they need to successfully teach AI concepts to students. 

What Officials Said?

Addressing an event held in New Delhi, Minister Jayant Chaudhary said, “India aspires to build the world’s largest network of young learners actively engaging with artificial intelligence (AI). According to this vision, students in schools would not only learn about AI but also use it in relevant, practical settings.

"This would be a major step towards creating a tech-driven, future-ready India," he continued. Additionally, he emphasized the government's long-term goal under "Viksit Bharat 2047" and reaffirmed the importance of India's skill development path.

Topics covered in the program include cybersecurity, ethical technology use, generative AI, AI fundamentals, and career paths.

AI Training Programs

A hybrid learning strategy will be used to offer the AI training modules, mixing online resources with practical workshops. To promote ongoing learning and experimentation, schools will be urged to establish AI laboratories and AI clubs.

"By guaranteeing fair access to AI education across regions, the program aims to close the digital divide and support the national agenda of inclusive, future-ready skilling," the ministry said in a statement commemorating the tenth anniversary of the Skill India Mission.Concepts like AI fundamentals, generative AI, AI in daily life, programming basics, ethics, cybersecurity, and future career opportunities are all introduced in the SOAR program.

AP PGECET 2025: Counselling Schedule Revised for GATE and Other candidates; Check New Dates Here

 

