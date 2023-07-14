National Commerce Olympiad 2023 (SRCC): Last date to register July 25. Apply Now!

National Commerce Olympiad 2023: Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has started online registration for the National Commerce Olympiad (NCO). Candidates can register online by visiting the official website: unstop.com/competitions/national-commerce-olympiad2023-srcc-du-delhi-679635. This year, JagranJosh.com is the Digital Media Partner for the event.

The pass-out class of 2023, as well as students in classes XI and XII, are eligible to apply. The last date to apply for SRCC National Commerce Olympiad 2023 is July 25, 2023, no further extension will be provided to the students. The Olympiad is held online, and the candidates will get information about the platform and their access credentials through email a few days prior to the test.

The Olympiad is divided into portions that emphasize the use of business principles, logical thinking, case studies and problem-solving, and data analysis. With this, they will be drawn into each section's enthralling world, where innovation and strategic thinking coexist with intelligence and creativity. It's an opportunity to show that they can make connections, think creatively, and come up with fresh solutions to challenging issues in the context of business.

National Commerce Olympiad 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the important dates for SRCC National Commerce Olympiad (NCO) below:

Events Dates Last date to register for National Commerce Olympiad July 25, 2023 National Commerce Olympiad July 30, 2023

How to Participate in the SRCC National Commerce Olympiad 2023?

The National Commerce Olympiad registration can be done online. To sign up for this distinguished event, candidates can apply here. The National Commerce Olympiad registration procedure has been provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: unstop.com/competitions/national-commerce-olympiad2023-srcc-du-delhi-679635

Step 2: Select "Register on Unstop."

Step 3: Use your Facebook, Google, or LinkedIn account to log in to Unstop. You can open a brand-new account as well.

Step 4: Click "Submit" after entering your information, including your school or college name, class year, and credentials. Click "Submit" after adding any extra information, such as your city, state, and referral code (if applicable).

Step 5: Prior to clicking "Pay" to pay the registration fees, select the appropriate payment option.

Step 6: You will receive a payment confirmation email after making the payment.

Why to participate in the National Commerce Olympiad 2023 (SRCC)?

By participating in SRCC NCO, it will test the candidate’s business acumen like never before in the highly anticipated National Commerce Olympiad. This transformative competition offers a life-changing learning experience, expanding business skills and broadening perspectives. With opportunities for national success, recognition, and enticing incentives, this Olympiad empowers the next generation of leaders, equipping them with the necessary mindset to excel in the corporate world. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey that will shape the future and leave an indelible mark on the dynamic realm of commerce.

What will candidates get in qualifying for National Commerce Olympiad 2023 (SRCC)?

Financial Prizes: The winners will receive a total of 70,000 yen in cash awards.

Certificates of Merit: Certificates of merit will be given to each finalist.

Certificates of Participation: Every participant will be given a certificate of participation, which will acknowledge their participation in and contribution to the Olympics.

About SRCC National Commerce Olympiad 2023

Hold onto your seats and brace yourself for an extraordinary odyssey that will push the boundaries of your business acumen and ignite your entrepreneurial passion like never before. Prepare to embark on a mesmerizing voyage that guarantees to ignite a monumental revolution, forever reshaping the landscape of commerce. Get ready as the hallowed grounds of Delhi University unveil the National Commerce Olympiad - the ultimate arena for fearless warriors, hungering for glory in the vast realm of commerce. Presented proudly by the esteemed Commerce Society of Shri Ram College of Commerce, this epic showdown promises an exhilarating journey like no other.

About Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

Every year, Shri Ram College of Commerce, a leading and esteemed institution in the nation for the study of commerce and economics, draws some of the most gifted young people. This is due in part to the college's reputation for outstanding academic performance as well as its successes in extracurricular activities.

One of the six registered societies of Shri Ram College of Commerce is the Commerce Society. It operates with the intention of providing those with a voracious desire for brilliance with an effective platform of opportunities. The goal is to connect students divided by college boundaries but united by forward-thinking ideas in order to enrich the brains of the engines of future progress.

Also Read: India Tops Medal Tally at the 34th International Biology Olympiad, Grabs Four Gold Medals