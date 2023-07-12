  1. Home
  2. News
  3. India Tops Medal Tally at the 34th International Biology Olympiad, Grabs Four Gold Medals

India Tops Medal Tally at the 34th International Biology Olympiad, Grabs Four Gold Medals

International Biology Olympiad 2023: India achieved a remarkable milestone by grabbing all the gold medals at the International Biology Olympiad 2023, marking a historic first for the country. The four students not only secured the highest number of gold medals but also topped the overall medal tally at IBO. Check detail here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 12, 2023 17:59 IST
India Tops Medal Tally at the 34th International Biology Olympiad
India Tops Medal Tally at the 34th International Biology Olympiad

International Biology Olympiad 2023: India has emerged victorious in the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023 by securing the top position on the medal tally. For the first time, every participating student from India got a gold medal at the 34th IBO, which took place in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from July 3 to 11, 2023. 

The Indian students who participated and grabbed gold medals in the olympiad are Dhruv Advani from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Ishan Pednekar from Kota, Rajasthan, Megh Chhabda from Jalna, Maharashtra, and Rohit Panda from Risali, Chattisgarh. 

A total of 293 students from 76 countries participated in the competition. Besides India, Singapore was the only other nation to secure four gold medals, while a total of 29 gold medals were awarded in the competition.

India grabs all gold medals in International Biology Olympiad 2023, Check Tweet Below 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology tweeted, “For the first time, ALL 4 students representing Team🇮🇳 India won GOLD medals at the 34th International Biology Olympiad 2023,  at Al Ain, UAE from 2-11 July.” Check tweet below: 

Indian Team at International Biology Olympiad 2023 

The Indian team was accompanied by Madan M Chaturvedi, a former senior professor from Delhi University; Anupama Ronad from Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR); V V Binoy from the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru, and Rambhadur Subedi from National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH) Mumbai. 

Olympiads Champion: India Gold-Medal Achievement in Astronomy and Astrophysics

In past Olympiads, India has consistently excelled and emerged as the leading nation in various disciplines. Specifically, India demonstrated its prowess in astronomy and astrophysics by securing the top spot in the medal tally in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, and 2021. In the field of junior science, India showcased exceptional talent by claiming the highest number of medals in 2014, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Also Read: Deshbandhu College, DU Mandates ABC Portal Registration For All First-Year Students

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023