India Tops Medal Tally at the 34th International Biology Olympiad, Grabs Four Gold Medals

International Biology Olympiad 2023: India has emerged victorious in the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023 by securing the top position on the medal tally. For the first time, every participating student from India got a gold medal at the 34th IBO, which took place in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from July 3 to 11, 2023.

The Indian students who participated and grabbed gold medals in the olympiad are Dhruv Advani from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Ishan Pednekar from Kota, Rajasthan, Megh Chhabda from Jalna, Maharashtra, and Rohit Panda from Risali, Chattisgarh.

A total of 293 students from 76 countries participated in the competition. Besides India, Singapore was the only other nation to secure four gold medals, while a total of 29 gold medals were awarded in the competition.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology tweeted, “For the first time, ALL 4 students representing Team🇮🇳 India won GOLD medals at the 34th International Biology Olympiad 2023, at Al Ain, UAE from 2-11 July.” Check tweet below:

For the first time, ALL 4 students representing Team🇮🇳 India won GOLD🥇 medals at the 34th International Biology Olympiad 2023, at Al Ain, UAE from 2-11 July.



293 students from 76 countries participated in the event.



Congratulations to the students and mentors!



Medalist… pic.twitter.com/ITGVd4O0N1 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) July 12, 2023

Indian Team at International Biology Olympiad 2023

The Indian team was accompanied by Madan M Chaturvedi, a former senior professor from Delhi University; Anupama Ronad from Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR); V V Binoy from the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru, and Rambhadur Subedi from National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH) Mumbai.

Olympiads Champion: India Gold-Medal Achievement in Astronomy and Astrophysics

In past Olympiads, India has consistently excelled and emerged as the leading nation in various disciplines. Specifically, India demonstrated its prowess in astronomy and astrophysics by securing the top spot in the medal tally in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, and 2021. In the field of junior science, India showcased exceptional talent by claiming the highest number of medals in 2014, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

