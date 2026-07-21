During the Mangal Meeting on July 21, 2026, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, talked about NEET paper leak. Addressing the meeting, PM Modi made a promise of a safer, transparent and error free examination system, to lakhs of students appearing for national level entrance exams such as NEET, JEE, CUET UG, UGC NET, etc. He stated that the government has taken the recent paper leak cases seriously and prompt actions have been taken.

PM Modi added that those guilty of jeopardizing the future of over 50 lakh students will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them. He also said that having a transparent, safer exam system is a “national responsibility” and that everyone should work together to achieve this.

The government will be emphasizing on security and this signals integrity in competitive exams will be a top priority.