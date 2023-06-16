NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Soon: Check Steps to Download Marksheet Online, via SMS

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is likely to declare class 10, 12 results soon. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check out online mark sheets on the official website: nios.ac.in. The authorities are expected to release NIOS Class 10, 12 results 2023 on the same date.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also check out NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 via SMS, and Digilocker mobile app. NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2023 were conducted from April 6 to May 8, 2023. Candidates who do not satisfy with their results can apply for rechecking.

NIOS Result 2023 Dates

Check out important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates NIOS 10, 12 Exam Date April 6 to May 8, 2023 NIOS Result 2023 release date June 2023 (tentative)

How to Check NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12?

Candidates who took the exams can check out the following steps to download the mark sheet-

Step 1: Go to the official website: nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the examination/result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on NIOS Class 10, 12 results 2023 link

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number and captcha code

Step 5: Submit the login details

Step 6: NIOS Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for reference

How to Check NIOS Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Via SMS?

After the result declaration, there is a possibility of a website crash. In this situation, candidates can check out the results in offline mode by following the steps mentioned below:

Type an SMS- NIOS10Roll Number or NIOS12Roll number

Send it to 5676750

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be sent to you via SMS.

Details Mentioned on NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Marksheet?

Check out the mandatory details that will be provided in the NIOS mark sheet-

Candidate’s name

Parent’s name

Date of Birth

Enrollment number

Course/Class

Examination year and month

Total Marks

Passing Marks

Abbreviations

