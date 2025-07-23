Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NLU Revised AILET 2026 Exam and Registration Date; Details Here

The AILET 2026 exam will now be held on December 14, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM. The application process will start on August 7 and end on November 10, 2025. Students can apply online at nludelhi.ac.in by uploading their photo, signature, and filling out the form. The exam is for admission to BA LLB (Hons) and LLM courses at NLU Delhi. Get more details here.

Jul 23, 2025
The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has changed the date of the AILET 2026 exam. The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 will now be held on December 14, 2025, instead of December 7.

The exam will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM in a single shift. It is for students who want to take admission in BA LLB (Hons) (5-year course) and LLM (1-year course) for the 2026–27 session.

As per the new schedule, the AILET 2026 application form will be available from August 7, 2025 on the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Earlier, it was set to start on August 1. The last date to apply is November 10, 2025.

AILET 2026 Exam Date: Key Highlights

Check the table below for the AILET Exam 2026 key highlights:

Details

Information

Exam Name

AILET (All India Law Entrance Test)

Conducting Body

National Law University, Delhi

Exam Level

UG and PG

Frequency

Once a year

Mode

Offline

Duration

120 Minutes

Language

English

Purpose

Admission to B.A. LL.B. (Hons), LLM courses

Steps to Register for AILET 2026

Follow these simple steps to apply for the AILET 2026 exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website atnludelhi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link and sign up using your email ID, date of birth, and create a password

Step 3: Login with the same email ID and password you just created

Step 4: Fill in all the required details in the application form carefully

Step 5: Upload your passport-size photo and signature in the correct format

Step 6: Pay the AILET 2026 application fee online and click on submit.

Documents Required for AILET 2026 

Candidates must upload the following documents in the correct format while registering for AILET 2026:

Document

Specifications

Photograph

File size: less than 150 KB

Format: JPG, GIF, or BMP

Signature

File size: less than 150 KB

Format: JPG, GIF, or BMP

