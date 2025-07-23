NLU Revised AILET 2026 Exam and Registration Date; Details Here

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has changed the date of the AILET 2026 exam. The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 will now be held on December 14, 2025, instead of December 7.

The exam will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM in a single shift. It is for students who want to take admission in BA LLB (Hons) (5-year course) and LLM (1-year course) for the 2026–27 session.

As per the new schedule, the AILET 2026 application form will be available from August 7, 2025 on the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Earlier, it was set to start on August 1. The last date to apply is November 10, 2025.

AILET 2026 Exam Date: Key Highlights

Check the table below for the AILET Exam 2026 key highlights: