NLU Revised AILET 2026 Exam and Registration Date; Details Here

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has changed the date of the AILET 2026 exam. The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 will now be held on December 14, 2025, instead of December 7.
The exam will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM in a single shift. It is for students who want to take admission in BA LLB (Hons) (5-year course) and LLM (1-year course) for the 2026–27 session.
As per the new schedule, the AILET 2026 application form will be available from August 7, 2025 on the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Earlier, it was set to start on August 1. The last date to apply is November 10, 2025.
AILET 2026 Exam Date: Key Highlights
Check the table below for the AILET Exam 2026 key highlights:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
AILET (All India Law Entrance Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
National Law University, Delhi
|
Exam Level
|
UG and PG
|
Frequency
|
Once a year
|
Mode
|
Offline
|
Duration
|
120 Minutes
|
Language
|
English
|
Purpose
|
Admission to B.A. LL.B. (Hons), LLM courses
Steps to Register for AILET 2026
Follow these simple steps to apply for the AILET 2026 exam:
Step 1: Go to the official website atnludelhi.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the registration link and sign up using your email ID, date of birth, and create a password
Step 3: Login with the same email ID and password you just created
Step 4: Fill in all the required details in the application form carefully
Step 5: Upload your passport-size photo and signature in the correct format
Step 6: Pay the AILET 2026 application fee online and click on submit.
Documents Required for AILET 2026
Candidates must upload the following documents in the correct format while registering for AILET 2026:
|
Document
|
Specifications
|
Photograph
|
File size: less than 150 KB
Format: JPG, GIF, or BMP
|
Signature
|
File size: less than 150 KB
Format: JPG, GIF, or BMP
