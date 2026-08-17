Odisha School Holiday: Schools Closed in Five Districts Amid Heavy Rain and Flood Alert
Odisha schools are closed today, August 17, 2026, in five districts amid heavy rainfall and flood concerns. Check district-wise school holiday details and IMD rain alert.
Odisha School Holiday: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and worsening flood situation has led to holiday of schools in many districts of Odisha today, August 17, 2026. District administrations have ordered the holiday of educational institutions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe weather warnings for parts of the state. It is also expected that the schools will be closed tomorrow, August 18, 2026 looking at the safety concerns of students and staff.
According to the latest reports, schools in Bhadrak, Keonjhar (Kendujhar), Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Balasore have been ordered to remain closed on Monday as a safety measure. The closure covers schools and, in some districts, other educational institutions and Anganwadi centres as well.
Odisha School Holiday August 17: Which Districts Are Affected?
The following districts have announced closures amid the prevailing weather conditions:
- Bhadrak
- Keonjhar (Kendujhar)
- Jajpur
- Mayurbhanj
- Balasore (Baleshwar)
Why Are Odisha Schools Closed Today?
Odisha is currently facing a serious flood situation after persistent rainfall caused several rivers, including the Baitarani, Brahmani, Salandi, Jalaka and Budhabalanga, to swell. Flooding has affected hundreds of villages across northern districts.
The IMD has also issued a red warning for parts of Odisha, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in some areas. The weather system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions has intensified, increasing the risk of further flooding and disruption.
Odisha Flood Situation: What Students Should Know
The ongoing flood situation has affected normal life in several districts. Reports indicate that more than 2.37 lakh people had been evacuated by August 16 as flooding affected hundreds of villages.
The situation has also affected educational institutions. A government residential school in Kendrapara reportedly had hundreds of students stranded amid floodwaters, with authorities beginning rescue operations.
Will Schools Remain Closed on August 18?
At present, the closure was confirmed in the latest reports for August 17 in the affected districts. Any decision regarding August 18 will depend on the weather situation and orders issued by the respective district administrations.
Parents and students should therefore check their district administration or school authorities for the latest update before travelling to school.
Also Check: Supreme Court Holiday August 27, 2026: August 22 Declared Working Day, Check Details
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.