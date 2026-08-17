Odisha School Holiday: Schools Closed in Five Districts Amid Heavy Rain and Flood Alert

Odisha School Holiday: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and worsening flood situation has led to holiday of schools in many districts of Odisha today, August 17, 2026. District administrations have ordered the holiday of educational institutions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe weather warnings for parts of the state. It is also expected that the schools will be closed tomorrow, August 18, 2026 looking at the safety concerns of students and staff. According to the latest reports, schools in Bhadrak, Keonjhar (Kendujhar), Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Balasore have been ordered to remain closed on Monday as a safety measure. The closure covers schools and, in some districts, other educational institutions and Anganwadi centres as well.

The following districts have announced closures amid the prevailing weather conditions:

Bhadrak

Keonjhar (Kendujhar)

Jajpur

Mayurbhanj

Balasore (Baleshwar)

Why Are Odisha Schools Closed Today?

Odisha is currently facing a serious flood situation after persistent rainfall caused several rivers, including the Baitarani, Brahmani, Salandi, Jalaka and Budhabalanga, to swell. Flooding has affected hundreds of villages across northern districts.

The IMD has also issued a red warning for parts of Odisha, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in some areas. The weather system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions has intensified, increasing the risk of further flooding and disruption.

Odisha Flood Situation: What Students Should Know

The ongoing flood situation has affected normal life in several districts. Reports indicate that more than 2.37 lakh people had been evacuated by August 16 as flooding affected hundreds of villages.

The situation has also affected educational institutions. A government residential school in Kendrapara reportedly had hundreds of students stranded amid floodwaters, with authorities beginning rescue operations.