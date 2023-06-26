Patna Schools To Remain Closed Till June 28 As Heatwave Continues; Check Details

Patna Schools Closed: The Patna District Magistrate has extended the closure of all academic activities up to class 12 in the district till June 28, 2023. The decision of Patna DM has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of students from the scorching heat and humidity in the district. Previously, the schools were to remain closed until June 24, 2023.

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate of Patna, issued the latest notice under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, which states, "the prohibition of academic activities in all Private and Government schools, including Pre-schools and Anganwari Centers, until June 28".

Check Out Official Tweet Here

Heatwave Claims 2 Lives in Bihar, Govt Orders Closure of Schools

The order will be in force starting on June 26 and continuing through June 28. The District Magistrate emphasised that the choice was made with consideration for the risk that the severe weather conditions posed to children's health and life.

This month's heatwave in Bihar's Gaya district claimed the lives of two people. A high-level meeting to evaluate the country's public health services' readiness for heatwaves was presided over by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the capital.

During the meeting, Minister Mandaviya disclosed that a team of specialists from the Union Health Ministry, ICMR, IMD, and NDMA will be dispatched to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which are now suffering heatwaves, to assist the state governments in putting critical public health response measures into place.

The minister also instructed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to carry out studies on reducing the negative effects of heatwaves on health, concentrating on short, medium, and long-term action plans.

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Facility Ends Today, Check What can be Edited Here