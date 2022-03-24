PSEB Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): Punjab Board releases 10th, 12th Time Table at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has announced the PSEB 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 for the upcoming Term 2 of the Punjab Board Exams. According to the date sheet released by the Punjab Board, the term 2 exams are scheduled to be held from 22nd April to 29th May 2022. To help students get quick, easy and convenient access to Punjab 10th and 12th Class Date Sheet easily, the same has been published and made available online on the official website – pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table
According to the timetable, the Punjab Class 10 Exam 2022 is scheduled to commence from 29th April with exam for Punjabi – A, Punjab History and Culture – A subjects. Thereafter, exams will continue until 19th May 2022 when the final paper for Health and Physical Education is held. The detailed subject-wise time table for PSEB Term 2 Matric Exam is listed below:
|
PSEB Punjab 10th Date Sheet 2022
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
Friday, 29 April, 2022
|
Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
|
Saturday, 30 April, 2022
|
Music Vadan
|
Monday, 2 May, 2022
|
English
|
Wednesday, 4 May, 2022
|
Science
|
Thursday, 5 May, 2022
|
Music Tabla
|
Friday, 6 May, 2022
|
Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B
|
Saturday, 7 May, 2022
|
Mechanical Drawing & Painting/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical Education
|
Monday, 9 May, 2022
|
Social Science
|
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022
|
Music (Gayan)
|
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022
|
Computer Science
|
Thursday, 12 May, 2022
|
Home Science
|
Friday, 13 May, 2022
|
Welcome Life
|
Monday, 16 May, 2022
|
Mathematics
|
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022
|
NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing
|
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022
|
Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)
|
Thursday, 19 May, 2022
|
Health and Physical Education
Click Here to Download the Punjab Matric Exam Date Sheet 2022 PDF
PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table
The Punjab 12th Class Exam 2022 for Term 2 is scheduled to begin from 22nd April with exam for Home Science subject. After the start, the exam will continue for nearly for a month, end on 23rd May when the final paper for Physical Education and Sports will be held. Students who are registered to appear for the exam can check the detailed subject-wise timetable given below:
|
PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2022
|
Date
|
Subject Name
|
Friday, 22 April, 2022
|
Home Science (045)
|
Monday, 25 April, 2022
|
Music Vocal (036)
|
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022
|
Philosophy (041), Geometrical Perspective and Architectural design (047), Bookkeeping and Accountancy (030), History and appreciation of arts (050), Accountancy-II (142)
|
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022
|
Sanskrit (019), Business Organization and Management (029), Gurmat Sangeet (039), Psychology (044)
|
Thursday, 28 April, 2022
|
NSQF Subjects- Groceries (196), Automobiles (197), Healthcare (198), Information Technology (199), Security (200), Health & Lifestyle (201), Tour & Tourism (202), Physical Education and Sports (203), Agriculture (204), Apparel (206), Construction (207), Plumbing (208)
|
Friday, 29 April, 2022
|
Punjabi Elective (004), Hindi Elective (005), English Elective (006), Urdu (007)
|
Saturday, 30 April, 2022
|
Music - Tabla (038), Fundamentals of E-Business (144)
|
Monday, 2 May, 2022
|
Dance (040), Defense Studies (043), Agriculture (065)
|
Wednesday, 4 May, 2022
|
Geography (042)
|
Thursday, 5 May, 2022
|
Sociology (032)
|
Friday, 6 May, 2022
|
General English (001)
|
Saturday, 7 May, 2022
|
Economics (026)
|
Monday, 9 May, 2022
|
History (025), Chemistry (053), Business Economics & Quantitative Methods- II (143)
|
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022
|
General Punjabi (002), Punjab History & Culture (003)
|
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022
|
Environmental Education (139)
|
Thursday, 12 May, 2022
|
Computer Application (072)
|
Friday, 13 May, 2022
|
Religion (035), Music- Instrumental (037), Arabic (020), French (023), German (024), Rural Development & Environment (051), Media Studies (150), Biology (054)
|
Monday, 16 May, 2022
|
Political Science (031), Physics (052)
|
Tuesday, 17 May, 2022
|
Welcome Life (210)
|
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022
|
National Cadet Corps (209)
|
Thursday, 19 May, 2022
|
Computer Science (146)
|
Friday, 20 May, 2022
|
Public Administration (33), Business Studies - II (141)
|
Saturday, 21 May, 2022
|
Mathematics (028)
|
Monday, 23 May, 2022
|
Physical Education & Sports (049)
Click Here to Download the Punjab Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2022 PDF
How to Download PSEB 10th and 12th Class Date Sheet 2022 online?
As reported earlier, the Punjab Board Exam 2022 Term 2 Time Table has been published online and made available to the students via the official portal – pseb.ac.in. Candidates who are not familiar with the process can follow the step-wise guide provided below:
- Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – pseb.ac.in
- Step 2: Scroll Down to Latest News Section
- Step 3: Locate and click on link for Punjab 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022
- Step 4: PDF file will open on the screen with time table for Matric and Class 12 Board Exams
- Step 5: Download and save the document on your device for future reference
Also Read: PSEB Term 1 Re-exam 2022 Date Sheet Released for Class 5 and 8 at pseb.ac.in, Check exam schedule here