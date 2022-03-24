PSEB Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): Punjab Board releases 10th, 12th Time Table at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has announced the PSEB 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 for the upcoming Term 2 of the Punjab Board Exams. According to the date sheet released by the Punjab Board, the term 2 exams are scheduled to be held from 22nd April to 29th May 2022. To help students get quick, easy and convenient access to Punjab 10th and 12th Class Date Sheet easily, the same has been published and made available online on the official website – pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table

According to the timetable, the Punjab Class 10 Exam 2022 is scheduled to commence from 29th April with exam for Punjabi – A, Punjab History and Culture – A subjects. Thereafter, exams will continue until 19th May 2022 when the final paper for Health and Physical Education is held. The detailed subject-wise time table for PSEB Term 2 Matric Exam is listed below:

PSEB Punjab 10th Date Sheet 2022 Exam Dates Subjects Friday, 29 April, 2022 Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A Saturday, 30 April, 2022 Music Vadan Monday, 2 May, 2022 English Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 Science Thursday, 5 May, 2022 Music Tabla Friday, 6 May, 2022 Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B Saturday, 7 May, 2022 Mechanical Drawing & Painting/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical Education

Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/

Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Arabic (For re-appear)/ French/ German Monday, 9 May, 2022 Social Science Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 Music (Gayan) Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 Computer Science Thursday, 12 May, 2022 Home Science Friday, 13 May, 2022 Welcome Life Monday, 16 May, 2022 Mathematics Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language) Thursday, 19 May, 2022 Health and Physical Education

Click Here to Download the Punjab Matric Exam Date Sheet 2022 PDF

PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table

The Punjab 12th Class Exam 2022 for Term 2 is scheduled to begin from 22nd April with exam for Home Science subject. After the start, the exam will continue for nearly for a month, end on 23rd May when the final paper for Physical Education and Sports will be held. Students who are registered to appear for the exam can check the detailed subject-wise timetable given below:

PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2022 Date Subject Name Friday, 22 April, 2022 Home Science (045) Monday, 25 April, 2022 Music Vocal (036) Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 Philosophy (041), Geometrical Perspective and Architectural design (047), Bookkeeping and Accountancy (030), History and appreciation of arts (050), Accountancy-II (142) Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 Sanskrit (019), Business Organization and Management (029), Gurmat Sangeet (039), Psychology (044) Thursday, 28 April, 2022 NSQF Subjects- Groceries (196), Automobiles (197), Healthcare (198), Information Technology (199), Security (200), Health & Lifestyle (201), Tour & Tourism (202), Physical Education and Sports (203), Agriculture (204), Apparel (206), Construction (207), Plumbing (208) Friday, 29 April, 2022 Punjabi Elective (004), Hindi Elective (005), English Elective (006), Urdu (007) Saturday, 30 April, 2022 Music - Tabla (038), Fundamentals of E-Business (144) Monday, 2 May, 2022 Dance (040), Defense Studies (043), Agriculture (065) Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 Geography (042) Thursday, 5 May, 2022 Sociology (032) Friday, 6 May, 2022 General English (001) Saturday, 7 May, 2022 Economics (026) Monday, 9 May, 2022 History (025), Chemistry (053), Business Economics & Quantitative Methods- II (143) Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 General Punjabi (002), Punjab History & Culture (003) Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 Environmental Education (139) Thursday, 12 May, 2022 Computer Application (072) Friday, 13 May, 2022 Religion (035), Music- Instrumental (037), Arabic (020), French (023), German (024), Rural Development & Environment (051), Media Studies (150), Biology (054) Monday, 16 May, 2022 Political Science (031), Physics (052) Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 Welcome Life (210) Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 National Cadet Corps (209) Thursday, 19 May, 2022 Computer Science (146) Friday, 20 May, 2022 Public Administration (33), Business Studies - II (141) Saturday, 21 May, 2022 Mathematics (028) Monday, 23 May, 2022 Physical Education & Sports (049)

Click Here to Download the Punjab Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2022 PDF

How to Download PSEB 10th and 12th Class Date Sheet 2022 online?

As reported earlier, the Punjab Board Exam 2022 Term 2 Time Table has been published online and made available to the students via the official portal – pseb.ac.in. Candidates who are not familiar with the process can follow the step-wise guide provided below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to Latest News Section

Step 3: Locate and click on link for Punjab 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022

Step 4: PDF file will open on the screen with time table for Matric and Class 12 Board Exams

Step 5: Download and save the document on your device for future reference

