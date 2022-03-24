Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    PSEB Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): Punjab Board releases 10th, 12th Time Table at pseb.ac.in

    PSEB 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): PSEB Punjab Board has released the Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet for the upcoming Term 2 of the Board Exams. Download PSEB Matric and 12th Class Time Table from official website @ pseb.ac.in.

    Created On: Mar 24, 2022 17:21 IST
    Modified on: Mar 24, 2022 17:21 IST

    PSEB Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Term 2 Released

    PSEB 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has announced the PSEB 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 for the upcoming Term 2 of the Punjab Board Exams. According to the date sheet released by the Punjab Board, the term 2 exams are scheduled to be held from 22nd April to 29th May 2022. To help students get quick, easy and convenient access to Punjab 10th and 12th Class Date Sheet easily, the same has been published and made available online on the official website – pseb.ac.in.

    PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table

    According to the timetable, the Punjab Class 10 Exam 2022 is scheduled to commence from 29th April with exam for Punjabi – A, Punjab History and Culture – A subjects. Thereafter, exams will continue until 19th May 2022 when the final paper for Health and Physical Education is held. The detailed subject-wise time table for PSEB Term 2 Matric Exam is listed below:

    PSEB Punjab 10th Date Sheet 2022

    Exam Dates

    Subjects

    Friday, 29 April, 2022

    Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

    Saturday, 30 April, 2022

    Music Vadan

    Monday, 2 May, 2022

    English

    Wednesday, 4 May, 2022

    Science

    Thursday, 5 May, 2022

    Music Tabla

    Friday, 6 May, 2022

    Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B

    Saturday, 7 May, 2022

    Mechanical Drawing & Painting/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical Education
    Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/
    Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Arabic (For re-appear)/ French/ German

    Monday, 9 May, 2022

    Social Science

    Tuesday, 10 May, 2022

    Music (Gayan)

    Wednesday, 11 May, 2022

    Computer Science

    Thursday, 12 May, 2022

    Home Science

    Friday, 13 May, 2022

    Welcome Life

    Monday, 16 May, 2022

    Mathematics

    Tuesday, 17 May, 2022

    NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing

    Wednesday, 18 May, 2022

    Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

    Thursday, 19 May, 2022

    Health and Physical Education

    Click Here to Download the Punjab Matric Exam Date Sheet 2022 PDF

    PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2022: Subject-wise Time Table

    The Punjab 12th Class Exam 2022 for Term 2 is scheduled to begin from 22nd April with exam for Home Science subject. After the start, the exam will continue for nearly for a month, end on 23rd May when the final paper for Physical Education and Sports will be held. Students who are registered to appear for the exam can check the detailed subject-wise timetable given below:

    PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2022

    Date

    Subject Name

    Friday, 22 April, 2022

    Home Science (045)

    Monday, 25 April, 2022

    Music Vocal (036)

    Tuesday, 26 April, 2022

    Philosophy (041), Geometrical Perspective and Architectural design (047), Bookkeeping and Accountancy (030), History and appreciation of arts (050), Accountancy-II (142)

    Wednesday, 27 April, 2022

    Sanskrit (019), Business Organization and Management (029), Gurmat Sangeet (039), Psychology (044)

    Thursday, 28 April, 2022

    NSQF Subjects- Groceries (196), Automobiles (197), Healthcare (198), Information Technology (199), Security (200), Health & Lifestyle (201), Tour & Tourism (202), Physical Education and Sports (203), Agriculture (204), Apparel (206), Construction (207), Plumbing (208)

    Friday, 29 April, 2022

    Punjabi Elective (004), Hindi Elective (005), English Elective (006), Urdu (007)

    Saturday, 30 April, 2022

    Music - Tabla (038), Fundamentals of E-Business (144)

    Monday, 2 May, 2022

    Dance (040), Defense Studies (043), Agriculture (065)

    Wednesday, 4 May, 2022

    Geography (042)

    Thursday, 5 May, 2022

    Sociology (032)

    Friday, 6 May, 2022

    General English (001)

    Saturday, 7 May, 2022

    Economics (026)

    Monday, 9 May, 2022

    History (025), Chemistry (053), Business Economics & Quantitative Methods- II (143)

    Tuesday, 10 May, 2022

    General Punjabi (002), Punjab History & Culture (003)

    Wednesday, 11 May, 2022

    Environmental Education (139)

    Thursday, 12 May, 2022

    Computer Application (072)

    Friday, 13 May, 2022

    Religion (035), Music- Instrumental (037), Arabic (020), French (023), German (024), Rural Development & Environment (051), Media Studies (150), Biology (054)

    Monday, 16 May, 2022

    Political Science (031), Physics (052)

    Tuesday, 17 May, 2022

    Welcome Life (210)

    Wednesday, 18 May, 2022

    National Cadet Corps (209)

    Thursday, 19 May, 2022

    Computer Science (146)

    Friday, 20 May, 2022

    Public Administration (33), Business Studies - II (141)

    Saturday, 21 May, 2022

    Mathematics (028)

    Monday, 23 May, 2022

    Physical Education & Sports (049)

    Click Here to Download the Punjab Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2022 PDF

    How to Download PSEB 10th and 12th Class Date Sheet 2022 online?

    As reported earlier, the Punjab Board Exam 2022 Term 2 Time Table has been published online and made available to the students via the official portal – pseb.ac.in. Candidates who are not familiar with the process can follow the step-wise guide provided below:

    • Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – pseb.ac.in
    • Step 2: Scroll Down to Latest News Section
    • Step 3: Locate and click on link for Punjab 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022
    • Step 4: PDF file will open on the screen with time table for Matric and Class 12 Board Exams
    • Step 5: Download and save the document on your device for future reference

