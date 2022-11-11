Rajasthan BSTC Edit Window 2022 Extended till 11 Nov, Make Changes in Rajasthan Pre DElEd Form at panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Edit Window 2022: As per the recent updates, the Government of Rajasthan has extended the last date to correct application forms of Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022. Now, candidates can make corrections in the Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022 application till 11th November 2022. Candidates can make corrections in the form by visiting the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in.

Candidates who have registered and as well as got their Rajasthan Pre DElEd results can make corrections in the application form. To make corrections in the Rajasthan Pre DElEd application form, candidates will have to pay Rs.50. A ticker has on the website reads - "the editing window is live from November 6, 2022 to November 11, 2022."

What Details Can Be Edited in Rajasthan Pre DElEd Application Form 2022?

As per the notice released by the officials, candidates can edit their cadre, sub-cadre and gender in the Rajasthan BSTC 2022 application form. Also, once the window to edit the form closes, the officials will not accept any request for the same. Those candidates who have already corrected the Rajasthan Pre DElEd form need not do anything.

How To Edit Rajasthan Pre DElEd Application Form 2022?

Candidates will be able to make corrections in the Rajasthan BSTC application form in online mode. For correcting the application form, candidates will have to pay Rs.50 and they can edit application through the candidate login. Go through the steps to know how to make corrections in Rajasthan Pre DElEd -

1st Step - Go to the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in.

2nd Step - on the homepage, click on candidate login.

3rd Step - On the new page, login with registered mail ID & password.

4th Step - The application form will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, edit the form of Rajasthan BSTC.

6th Step - Further, pay the fees and submit the form.

