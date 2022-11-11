DU Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Schedule Today for UG Admission

DU UG Admission 2022: As per updates, the University of Delhi (DU) will announce the schedule for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 3 today i.e., 11th November 2022. Candidates will be able to check the DU UG CSAS 3rd round schedule 2022 for admission to undergraduate courses at admission.uod.ac.in. In CSAS Round 3, the sports quota, ECA quota and supernumerary seats will be filled in. Also, Delhi University is expected to release the DU 3rd merit list 2022 today, However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

As per Dean of Admissions, Haneet Gandhi, the DU CSAS round 3 seat allocation was postponed as DU is also working on Sports and ECA admissions this round. As the trials for candidates are still going on, the university has to announce the revised dates today.

Where To Check DU UG CSAS Round 3 Revised Schedule?

To check and download the revised schedule for CSAS round 3 seat allocation, candidates will have to visit the official website. Once the revised DU UG CSAS round 3 schedule is released, it will be available online on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in. As per media reports, Delhi University’s Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, had stated that DU will have around 70,000 seats. At the start of DU UG admissions, it was stated that around 6.5 lakh students had selected Delhi University as their preferred choice during the CUET exam.

What After the Release of DU UG CSAS Merit List 2022 For Round 3?

After the announcement of the DU UG admission CSAS round 3 list, all the selected candidates will have to accept the allotted seats. Further, they will have to go for document verification and the respective colleges will have to approve the online applications who have accepted the seats. After verifications and approvals, candidates will have to pay the fees online.

DU UG Admission 2022 Spot Allotment

Soon after that, Delhi University will release the 1st round of spot allocation by 17th November 2022. DU spot allocation round applications will be accepted from 18th November. DU 1st spot allotment list will be released by DU on 22nd November 2022. Colleges affiliated with DU will verify and approve DU applications until 25th November.