DU NCWEB Registration 2022 Against 3rd Cut-Off List Begins, Apply Soon at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has started Delhi's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission registration 2022 from today - 10th November 2022. Candidates who have met the DU NCWEB 3rd cutoff can register for admission in online mode at ncweb.du.ac.in. They can register for DU NCWEB admission 2022 against 3rd cutoff list till 10th November.

The colleges can complete the approvals for DU NCWEB admission 2022 till 12th November. As per the announced date, the DU NCWEB 4th cut off list will be released on 22nd November and the 5th DU NCWEB cutoff list will be made available on 29th November 2022. Earlier, Delhi University had released the DU NCWEB 3rd cut-off list.

How To Register for DU NCWEB Admission 2022?

To apply on NCWEB portal- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in, candidates need to enter details of the applicant's full name, email, password, and mobile number. Check below the steps to know how to complete DU NCWEB admission registration -

1st Step - Go to the official website - ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on NCWEB registration link.

3rd Step - Now, login with email, password, captcha code.

4th Step - Fill in all the details, upload the specified documents.

5th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the DU NCWEB form.

DU NCWEB 3rd Cutoff List 2022

As per the NCWEB 3rd cut-off list 2022, the highest cut-off has been recorded of Miranda House that is 87%, Hansraj College - 86% marks, Jesus and Mary College - 83%. For the BCom programme, third cut-off list for the general category is at Miranda House at 885 followed by 87% at Hansraj College.

As per the official notice - "The third cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website-- du.ac.in on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Online admission shall commence from Thursday, the November 10, 2022."

