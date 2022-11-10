DUET PG Answer key 2022 (OUT): NTA Released Answer Key for DU PG Admissions at nta.ac.in

DUET PG Answer key 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET - PG) in online mode. Candidates can download the DUET PG answer key 2022 from the official website - nta.ac.in. Along with this, NTA has also provided the provision to raise objections in DUET PG answer key 2022.

As per the official notice, candidates can challenge the provisional DUET PG answer key 2022 till 11th November. Based on the raised objections by the candidates, NTA will release the final DUET PG answer key and result 2022. The answer key has been released for those who appeared for DUET PG exam on 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st October 2022.

How To Download DUET PG Answer Key 2022?

Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can download their DUET PG provisional answer keys, and question paper with recorded responses from the official website. They can go through the steps to know to how to download DUET PG 2022 answer key -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link provided for - Display of Provisional answer keys for the DUET PG 2022 Exam.

3rd Step - A PDF file will open, click on the link provided.

4th Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Enter form number and date of birth and submit the details.

6th Step - The DUET PG response sheet, answer key will appear on the screen.

How To Challenge DUET PG Answer Key 2022?

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key of DUET PG can challenge the same in online mode by referring to link provided above. To challenge the DUET PG answer key 2022, they will have to pay Rs.200 per question. The payment can be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI. The last date to raise objections in DUET PG answer key is 11th November 2022 (till 11:50 PM). For any clarification related to DUET - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at duet@nta.ac.in.

DUET PG Result 2022 and Final Answer Key

Further, all the challenges raised by the candidates will be verified by subject experts. If the DUET PG answer key challenge of any candidate is found correct, then it will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final DUET PG answer key, the result will be prepared and announced. As of now, the officials have not announced the date for release of DUET PG result 2022.

