DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Round 3 Seat Allocation Schedule Revised, Notification Here

    Delhi University has revised the schedule for DU CSAS Round 3 Allocation. The revised schedule will be released on November 11, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the 3rd Round allotment process can check the complete details here,

    Updated: Nov 10, 2022 08:33 IST
    DU 3rd Round Admissions 2022: Delhi University has rescheduled the allocation cum admission for the 3rd Round of UG Courses. As per the notification given on the official website, the revised schedule for the DU UG Admissions 2022 Round 3 Allocation will be announced on November 11, 2022. 

    According to the earlier schedule released, the DU UG 2022 Round 3 Allocation list was to be released today - November 10, 2022, by 5 PM. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for further details on the admission schedule. 

    According to the schedule released prior, the third round of admissions included Mid-Entry Registrations where candidates who were unable to complete the application process during the previous rounds can continue with their registration process and participate in the third round allotment. The last date for the DU UG Admission 2022 Mid-Entry Registrations for Round 3 was November 7, 2022. 

    After the DU UG Round 3 allocation list is announced, students allotted seats can complete the admission process by visiting the institutions and completing the admission process. After the verification process is completed by the colleges, students will be able to submit the admission fee and confirm their admissions. 

    The 3rd Round will however not be the final round for the DU UG Admissions 2022. According to the details given, the university will be conducting a final Spot Allotment Round in case there are any more vacant seats in the colleges. Students who have not yet been allotted seats can participate in the Spot round. 

