Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Status Declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Direct Link to Check here

The first seat allotment result for Rajasthan PTET 2025 has been announced today, 25th July, on the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in. This result shows which students have got a seat in two-year B.Ed or four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed courses in different teacher training colleges in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan PTET exam is organised by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. This year, more than 1 lakh students applied for the 2-year B.Ed course, which has 1.10 lakh seats. For the 4-year B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed course, about 30,000 students applied for 44,000 seats.

Seat allotment is done based on the student's rank, the colleges they chose during counselling, and how many seats are available in each college.

