Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Status Declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Direct Link to Check here

The Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result has been released on July 25 at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Students can check their allotted colleges and must pay the Rs. 22,000 admission fee and report to the college by July 29. Required documents include marksheets, ID proof, caste/income certificates, and more.

ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 25, 2025, 16:33 IST
Rajasthan PTET Result 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Status Out
The first seat allotment result for Rajasthan PTET 2025 has been announced today, 25th July, on the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in. This result shows which students have got a seat in two-year B.Ed or four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed courses in different teacher training colleges in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan PTET exam is organised by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. This year, more than 1 lakh students applied for the 2-year B.Ed course, which has 1.10 lakh seats. For the 4-year B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed course, about 30,000 students applied for 44,000 seats.

Seat allotment is done based on the student's rank, the colleges they chose during counselling, and how many seats are available in each college.

Click here: Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Download Link

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result has been declared on the official website. Check the following table for Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2025 important dates:

Event

Date

Registration & Fee Payment (Rs. 5000)

July 4, 2025 – July 20, 2025

College Choice-Filling

July 17, 2025 – July 21, 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

July 25, 2025

Admission Fee Payment (1st Round)

July 25, 2025 – July 29, 2025

Physical Reporting to College

July 25, 2025 – July 29, 2025

How to Download Rajasthan PTET Result 2025?

Students can check the following steps to download Rajasthan PTET Result 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Step 2: In the importat download section click on the Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Download Link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number, counselling ID, and date of birth.

Step 4: Download the result and save it for future reference.

What to Do After Rajasthan PTET 2025 Seat Allotment Result?

Rajasthan PTET 2025 seat allotment result is announced, students need to follow a few easy steps:

  • Check your seat, See which college you have got.

  • Download your allotment letter from the official website.

  • If you’re happy with the college, pay the admission fee of Rs. 22,000 between July 25 and July 29, 2025.

  • Then, go to the college in person with all your important documents during the same dates.

Documents Needed for Rajasthan PTET 2025 Admission

If you got a seat in Rajasthan PTET 2025, you must carry these documents when you visit the college:

  • PTET 2025 Result or Marksheet

  • PTET Counselling Letter

  • Class 10th Marksheet

  • Class 12th (10+2) Marksheet

  • Address Proof, like Aadhar card or electricity bill

  • ID Proof like Aadhar card, PAN card, or voter card

  • Caste Certificate, if you belong to a reserved category

  • Income Certificate, if needed for any fee benefit

  • Domicile Certificate, to show you’re from Rajasthan (if needed)

  • 2 or 3 Passport-size Photos

