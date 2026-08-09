TANCET MBA Allotment Result 2026: Provisional Seat Allocation List Released, 3,837 Candidates Get MBA Seats

The TANCET MBA Allotment 2026 Result has been released on the official counseling website, tn-mbamca.com. Candidates can now check the provisional seat allocation list to see whether they have been allotted an MBA seat. GCT Coimbatore had announced the tentative allotment on August 6, 2026 following which candidates were required to confirm their allotted seats by August 7, 2026 (till 5 PM). Based on the confirmation received the final provisional allotment list has been issued in PDF format. The TANCET MBA Seat Allotment List 2026 includes 3,837 candidates included in the TANCET MBA rank list, over 65 percent of eligible rank holders received a seat in this round. Candidates who could now secure a seat can take part in the upcoming TANCET supplementary counselling. Read the article to know more details.

How to Check TANCET MBA Provisional Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can check the TANCET MBA provisional allotment result 2026 through the official counselling website. The seat allotment list is available in PDF format, making it easy for candidates to search their details. Follow the simple steps given below to check the TANCET MBA allotment list:

Go to the official TANCET 2026 counselling website at tn-mbamca.com. On the official portal click on login button Enter your registered email ID and password Click on TANCET MBA 2026 Seat Allotment Link Check and download the Provisional Allotment Result 2026

Direct Link to Check TANCET MBA Provisional Allotment Result

TANCET MBA Seat Allotment 2026: Important Dates

The TANCET MBA seat allotment 2026 process is being conducted in multiple stages. Candidates who participated in the counselling had to complete their choice filling by August 4, 2026 and confirm their tentative allotment by August 7, 2026. The provisional allotment list is scheduled for release on August 9, followed by supplementary counselling for candidates who remain without a seat.