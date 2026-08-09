TANCET MBA Allotment Result 2026: Provisional Seat Allocation List Released, 3,837 Candidates Get MBA Seats
TANCET MBA Allotment 2026 result is out with 3837 seats allotted. Check the provisional allotment list, steps to download, important dates and supplementary counselling detail in the article below.
The TANCET MBA Allotment 2026 Result has been released on the official counseling website, tn-mbamca.com. Candidates can now check the provisional seat allocation list to see whether they have been allotted an MBA seat. GCT Coimbatore had announced the tentative allotment on August 6, 2026 following which candidates were required to confirm their allotted seats by August 7, 2026 (till 5 PM). Based on the confirmation received the final provisional allotment list has been issued in PDF format. The TANCET MBA Seat Allotment List 2026 includes 3,837 candidates included in the TANCET MBA rank list, over 65 percent of eligible rank holders received a seat in this round. Candidates who could now secure a seat can take part in the upcoming TANCET supplementary counselling. Read the article to know more details.
How to Check TANCET MBA Provisional Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can check the TANCET MBA provisional allotment result 2026 through the official counselling website. The seat allotment list is available in PDF format, making it easy for candidates to search their details. Follow the simple steps given below to check the TANCET MBA allotment list:
- Go to the official TANCET 2026 counselling website at tn-mbamca.com.
- On the official portal click on login button
- Enter your registered email ID and password
- Click on TANCET MBA 2026 Seat Allotment Link
- Check and download the Provisional Allotment Result 2026
Direct Link to Check TANCET MBA Provisional Allotment Result
TANCET MBA Seat Allotment 2026: Important Dates
The TANCET MBA seat allotment 2026 process is being conducted in multiple stages. Candidates who participated in the counselling had to complete their choice filling by August 4, 2026 and confirm their tentative allotment by August 7, 2026. The provisional allotment list is scheduled for release on August 9, followed by supplementary counselling for candidates who remain without a seat.
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TANCET MBA Seat Allotment 2026: Important Dates
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Counselling Event
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Date
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Choice Filling Last Date
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August 4, 2026, by 5 PM
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Tentative Seat Allotment
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August 6, 2026
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Seat Allotment Confirmation Deadline
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August 7, 2026, by 5 PM
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Provisional Seat Allotment List
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August 9, 2026
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In-Person Supplementary Counselling
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August 11 to 12, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.