TN NEET UG 2026 Rank List OUT For MBBS, BDS Admissions At tnmedicalselection.net, Quota-Wise PDF Download Link Here
TN NEET 2026 quota-wise rank list released for admission into MBBS, BDS admission. Alongside government, management and government school 7.5 per cent quota, rank list has been released for BSc., BPharm, PharmD and several others including diploma courses. Check the PDF download links here.
Tamil Nadu NEET 2026 Rank List PDF: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu has released the NEET UG 2026 provisional rank list for admission into state’s MBBS and BDS courses at tnmedicalselection.net. The rank lists have been released separately for the state’s government school candidates 7.5 per cent quota, government quota and management quota. A total of 66,507 candidates have been selected for the admission to the state's 85 per cent or 13,999 MBBS seats. Candidates who participated in the TN NEET UG 2026 counselling process can check the quota-wise rank list PDF download links here.
How To Download TN NEET UG Rank List?
- Visit the official website tnmedicalselection.net.
- On the homepage, click on the respective quota-wise rank list for government, management and 7.5 per cent government school quota, under the “Notification” section.
- The rank list will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
TN NEET UG Government Quota Rank List 2026 PDF Download
TN NEET Management Quota Rank List 2026 PDF Download
TN NEET UG Government School Candidates 7.5 per cent Quota PDF Download Link
TN NEET UG B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Pharm, B.ASLP, B.P.O., Allied and Healthcare UG Degree PDF Download Link
Other TN NEET UG Rank List Download Link
Rank List Out For Several Other Courses Also
The rank list has been released for other courses also, which include B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Pharm, B.ASLP, B.P.O., Allied and Healthcare UG Degree, Science Group of Diploma in Nursing, Vocational Group of Diploma in Nursing, Pharm.D (6 Years), and Pharm.D (Post Baccalaureate/3 Years).
Tamil Nadu Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF 2025 Rankings
|
Institutions
|
NIRF 2025
|
3
|
9
|
11
|
Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
|
16
|
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|
18
|
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|
21
|
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research
|
43
|
Chettinad Academy of Research and Education
|
49
The NEET UG 2026 Counselling process for admission to 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats is underway and will close on August 12, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.