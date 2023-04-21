TS LAWCET 2023 Registrations Extended Without Late Fee, Apply Till April 29

TS LAWCET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the application deadline for TS LAWCET and PGLCET till April 29, 2023, without any late fee. Candidates who wish to apply for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) can visit the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Previously, the last date to apply for TS LAWCT, PGLCET 2023 was April 20, 2023. Now, candidates can apply till April 29 without a late fee. Afterward, candidates will have to pay late fees to apply for the test. Osmani University will conduct the exams on May 25, 2023.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates Last date to apply without a late fee April 29, 2023 Last date to apply with late charges May 10, 2023 Application Correction Window May 4 to 10, 2023 Hall ticket release date May 16, 2023 TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 exam date May 25, 2023(Thursday) Announcement of Preliminary Key May 29, 2023 Last date to raise objections May 31, 2023, till 5.00 pm

TS LAWCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply till April 29, 2023, without any late charges. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for TS LAWCET 2023 registration-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on application fee payment link

Step 3: Pay prescribed fee and check payment status

Step 4: Fill out the TS LAWCET application form 2023

Step 5: Upload documents and submit the form

Step 6: Download the form and keep a hard copy

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Application Fee

Stream/Course Category Fee (INR) TS LAWCET (LL.B.3 /5 Years) OC & BCs 900 SC/ST & PH 600 TS PGLCET (LL. M.) OC & BCs 1100 SC/ST & PH 900

Also Read: AP ICET 2023 Registration With Late Fee Starts Today, Check Exam Dates Here