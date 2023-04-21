  1. Home
TS LAWCET 2023 Registrations Extended Without Late Fee, Apply Till April 29

TS LAWCET 2023 registrations have been extended without a late fee. Eligible candidates can apply till April 29, 2023, on the official website. Check how to apply here.

Updated: Apr 21, 2023 13:35 IST
TS LAWCET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the application deadline for TS LAWCET and PGLCET till April 29, 2023, without any late fee. Candidates who wish to apply for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) can visit the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Previously, the last date to apply for TS LAWCT, PGLCET 2023 was April 20, 2023. Now, candidates can apply till April 29 without a late fee. Afterward, candidates will have to pay late fees to apply for the test. Osmani University will conduct the exams on May 25, 2023.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Important Dates

Particulars

Dates

Last date to apply without a late fee

April 29, 2023

Last date to apply with late charges

May 10, 2023

Application Correction Window

May 4 to 10, 2023

Hall ticket release date

May 16, 2023

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 exam date

May 25, 2023(Thursday)

Announcement of Preliminary Key

May 29, 2023

Last date to raise objections

May 31, 2023, till 5.00 pm

TS LAWCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply till April 29, 2023, without any late charges. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for TS LAWCET 2023 registration-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on application fee payment link

Step 3: Pay prescribed fee and check payment status

Step 4: Fill out the TS LAWCET application form 2023

Step 5: Upload documents and submit the form

Step 6: Download the form and keep a hard copy

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Application Fee

Stream/Course

Category

Fee (INR)

TS LAWCET

(LL.B.3 /5 Years)

OC & BCs

900

SC/ST & PH

600

TS PGLCET

(LL. M.)

OC & BCs

1100

SC/ST & PH

900

Also Read: AP ICET 2023 Registration With Late Fee Starts Today, Check Exam Dates Here
