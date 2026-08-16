UGC Issues Strict Anti-Ragging Directive to Higher Education Institutions
UGC has asked all HEIs to strictly follow UGC anti ragging regulations and take strong anti ragging measures across campuses, hostels and complaint systems. Read the article to know more details.
The University Grants Commission has asked all Higher Education Institutions to strictly follow the UGC anti ragging regulations and take strong steps to stop ragging in every form. Through an official notice the commission informed the Vice Chancellor, Directors and Principals that colleges and universities must act seriously on this issue. The notice makes it clear that anti ragging measures must not remain only on paper. Every institution must work to prevent, prohibit and eliminate ragging across the campus. The UGC has also advised HEIs to stay alert and fully comply with the Anti Ragging Regulations 2009 so that students can feel safe in classrooms, hostels and all other spaces.
UGC advises all Higher Educational Institutions to ensure strict compliance with the UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009.— UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) August 16, 2026
HEIs are advised to adopt effective measures to prevent, prohibit and eliminate ragging in all its… pic.twitter.com/ItWLWPmBYm
Anti Ragging Measures HEIs Must Follow
UGC has asked HEIs to form anti ragging bodies and make sure these bodies work properly as per the rules. Institutions must display the 24x7 toll free anti ragging helpline number 1800-180-5522 in important places on campus. Anti Ragging posters and publicity material should also be placed where students can easily see them. Another key part of these anti ragging measures is the online undertaking process. Students and parents must submit anti ragging undertakings through the official anti ragging portal at antiragging.in. The UGC has also advised institutions to organise awareness sessions, counselling, orientation and sensitisation programmes. These programmes can help students understand what ragging is, why it is harmful and how it can be prevented. Special watches must also be kept in hostels and other places where ragging is more likely to happen.
What Institutions Must Do in Ragging Cases
The UGC anti ragging regulations also focus on fast action when a complaint is received. Institutions have been told to ensure quick complaint handling and give protection to complainants. If a prima facie ragging case is found the institution must immediately register an FIR and begin disciplinary action. The UGC wants all HEIs to give the highest priority to anti ragging measures and maintain zero tolerance towards ragging. Institutions have also been asked to remain steady for scrutiny and show proper compliance with the rules whenever required. Students, parents and institutions can check the public notice on the official UGC website for more details. This step shows that the UGC wants safer campuses and stronger action against ragging in every higher education institution.
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