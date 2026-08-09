UP NEET UG Counselling 2026-27: DGME Debars 71 Candidates For Not Joining Allotted Seats

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has barred 71 candidates from participating in the UP NEET UG counselling 2026-27. The registrations for the state's counselling process is currently underway and will close on August 12, 2026 at 5 pm.

According to the latest official information, the action has been taken against candidates who were allotted seats but failed to complete admission, left their allotted courses after paying the prescribed fees, or discontinued MBBS/BDS programmes without completing their studies.

As per the DGME guidelines, candidates who do not join after being allotted a seat in the stray vacancy round will also face forfeiture of their security deposit and will be debarred from participating in UP NEET UG counselling. Further, candidates who leave an MBBS or BDS seat at a government or private medical/dental college after the final counselling round without completing the course will be barred from the admission process for the subsequent academic year.