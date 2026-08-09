UP NEET UG Counselling 2026-27: DGME Debars 71 Candidates For Not Joining Allotted Seats
DGME Uttar Pradesh has debarred 71 candidates from UP NEET UG counselling 2026-27 for failing to join allotted seats, leaving MBBS/BDS courses midway, or exiting after admission. Check the counselling rules and penalties for candidates.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has barred 71 candidates from participating in the UP NEET UG counselling 2026-27. The registrations for the state's counselling process is currently underway and will close on August 12, 2026 at 5 pm.
According to the latest official information, the action has been taken against candidates who were allotted seats but failed to complete admission, left their allotted courses after paying the prescribed fees, or discontinued MBBS/BDS programmes without completing their studies.
As per the DGME guidelines, candidates who do not join after being allotted a seat in the stray vacancy round will also face forfeiture of their security deposit and will be debarred from participating in UP NEET UG counselling. Further, candidates who leave an MBBS or BDS seat at a government or private medical/dental college after the final counselling round without completing the course will be barred from the admission process for the subsequent academic year.
List of Barred Candidates In UP NEET UG Counselling Process
|
Serial number
|
Debarred Candidate’s Name
|
Roll number
|
1
|
Avishi Mahato
|
3905409296
|
2
|
Harshita Tiwary
|2603108342
|
3
|
Anjali Singh
|
4401102282
|
4
|
Roihan Changdev Gaikwad
|
3128104017
|
5
|
Kumari Shristi
|
2604103002
|
6
|
Sonawane Kaustubh Pravinkumar
|
3109106417
|
7
|
Parv Vamane
|
3001210094
|
8
|
Pache Adishiree Dharmendra
|
3104212028
|
9
|
Jessica Jana
|
4607105043
|
10
|
Agnivesh B
|
2812109347
|
11
|
Borra Tarangini
|
1205115241
|
12
|
Swara Wadhiwe
|
3134101155
|
13
|
Ajay Singh Rana
|
4501106233
|
14
|
Ranjeeta Kumari
|
3905401292
|
15
|
Sriranjini G
|
4129106435
|
16
|
Ananya Kataria
|
2315110117
|
17
|
Sachin Pancholi
|
3923220328
|
18
|
Tanushka Saxena
|
3002203256
|
19
|
Eshiti Kumari
|
2001206246
Candidates can refer to the complete list on the official website dgme.up.gov.in or through the direct link here.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.