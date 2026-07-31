UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Status at uptac.samarth.edu.in
UPTAC 2026: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University has declared the UPTAC 2026 Round 3 seat allotment results on uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates must download their allotment letters, submit their Freeze or Float willingness, and pay the seat acceptance fee (₹20,000 for General/OBC; ₹12,000 for SC/ST) by August 1, 2026.
UPTAC 2026: The Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has officially released the UPTAC 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result. Aspirants who had applied for the counselling round can now check their seat allotment status through the official portal www.uptac.samarth.edu.in by entering their email ID/registration number and password.
After logging in to their respective dashboards, aspirants need to download the provisional allotment letter from where they can view the details of their allotted institutes and branches. To move ahead with the process, aspirants need to submit their willingness form to either 'freeze' their allotted seat, if they are satisfied with it, or choose the 'float' option to keep the seat and remain eligible for better preferences in future rounds. In addition to submitting their willingness form, aspirants are also required to make the online fee payment of seat acceptance, which is mandatory until August 1, 2026. The fee payable for seat confirmation by aspirants will be ₹20,000 for General and OBC category aspirants and ₹12,000 for SC and ST category aspirants.
How To Check The UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
To Check The UPTAC 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result, follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official counselling site of UPTAC by entering the URL “uptac.samarth.edu.in” in your web browser’s address bar.
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Search and click the link to the candidate login portal available on the home page of main portal.
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Enter your registration number or registered e-mail ID with your candidate account password.
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Enter the required security captcha code and hit the candidate login button.
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Visit the candidate dashboard to check your seat allotment status in the third round and allotted institute.
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Download the provisional seat allotment letter from the dashboard for the further admission process.
UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Fee And Highlights
Below Mentioned are the key highlights of the UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result:
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Category
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Details & Information
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Counselling Process
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Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh
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Official Website
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Seat Acceptance Fee (General / OBC)
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₹20,000
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Seat Acceptance Fee (SC / ST)
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₹12,000
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Payment & Willingness Deadline
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August 1, 2026
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Willingness Options Available
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Freeze (Accept allocated seat) / Float (Hold seat & upgrade in next round)
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Next Counselling Phase
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Round 4 Seat Allotment (Auto-Freeze)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.