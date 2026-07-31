UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Status at uptac.samarth.edu.in

UPTAC 2026: The Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has officially released the UPTAC 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result. Aspirants who had applied for the counselling round can now check their seat allotment status through the official portal www.uptac.samarth.edu.in by entering their email ID/registration number and password.

After logging in to their respective dashboards, aspirants need to download the provisional allotment letter from where they can view the details of their allotted institutes and branches. To move ahead with the process, aspirants need to submit their willingness form to either 'freeze' their allotted seat, if they are satisfied with it, or choose the 'float' option to keep the seat and remain eligible for better preferences in future rounds. In addition to submitting their willingness form, aspirants are also required to make the online fee payment of seat acceptance, which is mandatory until August 1, 2026. The fee payable for seat confirmation by aspirants will be ₹20,000 for General and OBC category aspirants and ₹12,000 for SC and ST category aspirants.