Who is Harsh Vardhan Singh, the Indian American who launched the United States Presidential bid?

The US Presidency in 2024 has a third Indian-origin candidate, Harsh Vardhan Singh. An Indian-American engineer by profession declared his candidature on July 28 from the Republican Party. Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley have been the other two candidates hailing from India.

The 38-year-old man, Harsh Vardhan Singh has proclaimed himself to be a "lifelong Republican". He is a robust "America First" conservative ideology proponent. He has also shared how he contributed to the restoration of the conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party.