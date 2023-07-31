Who is Harsh Vardhan Singh, the Indian American who launched the United States Presidential bid?

The "only pureblood candidate" as the man called himself, Harsh Vardhan Singh is yet another Indian American who launched the United States Presidential bid. Who is Harsh Vardhan Singh? Let's get to know the man better.

Astha Pasricha
By Astha Pasricha
Jul 31, 2023, 13:57 EDT
Who is Harsh Vardhan SINGH?
The US Presidency in 2024 has a third Indian-origin candidate, Harsh Vardhan Singh. An Indian-American engineer by profession declared his candidature on July 28 from the Republican Party. Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley have been the other two candidates hailing from India.

The 38-year-old man, Harsh Vardhan Singh has proclaimed himself to be a "lifelong Republican". He is a robust "America First" conservative ideology proponent. He has also shared how he contributed to the restoration of the conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party. 

