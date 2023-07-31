Who is Harsh Vardhan Singh, the Indian American who launched the United States Presidential bid?

The US Presidency in 2024 has a third Indian-origin candidate, Harsh Vardhan Singh. An Indian-American engineer by profession declared his candidature on July 28 from the Republican Party. Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley have been the other two candidates hailing from India.
The 38-year-old man, Harsh Vardhan Singh has proclaimed himself to be a "lifelong Republican". He is a robust "America First" conservative ideology proponent. He has also shared how he contributed to the restoration of the conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party.
I'm entering the race for President.https://t.co/OEHCSYOdvK pic.twitter.com/RyxW4sKMSW
Harsh Vardhan Singh talks about Republicans and all the points that have been in the news lately. He tried to talk about the doubts regarding "experimental" vaccines. He also refers to the threats to the American "free" ethos, and the schools of America being centers of indoctrination. Not to miss, he called the former President of the United States, the greatest President of his lifetime, however, he also says that the country needs more.
Let's get to know Harsh Vardhan Singh better!
Harsh Vardhan Singh was born to immigrant parents from India. He holds a bachelor's degree in the field of engineering and is an alumnus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology in the year 2009. Harsh Vardhan Singh is in the news as the man calls himself as the "only pureblood candidate", as he refused to get the Covid-19 jabs done. He is often referred to as "Trump on steroids".
Moreover, "Magnet for conservatives, libertarians. Indian-, Filipino-, Hispanic-, and Black-American voters" is how the man is also described as. His announcement, however, has arrived late and he, as compared to others, holds limited media coverage.
