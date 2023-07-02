What is the Singapore Model for Military-Industrial Relations with the United States that New Delhi is adopting?

The Singapore Model for Military-Industrial Relations is what New Delhi is adopting. Let's know the model.

There were numerous deals that took place between India and the United States, one of them being the “Sustainment and Ship Repair”. The United States Navy has concluded with the Larsen and Toubro Shipyard at Kattupalli, south of Chennai, a Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA). The United States is eager to finalize such deals with Goa Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.

As a part of these agreements, the United States naval ships can put if for the purpose of repairs and service at these shipyards.

 

Importance of Master Ship Repair Agreement

The Master Ship Repair Agreement is a significant building block in the defense industrial relationship between the United States and India. The two countries are going for negotiations undertaken for a Security of Supply Arrangement and a Reciprocal Defense Procurement Arrangement. This will make the supply of defense goods in cases of unanticipated supply chain issues.

Both these involve the stockpiling of goods in Indian facilities. These also involve the expansion of the base of suppliers and producers of defense goods required by the United States to include Indian companies.
