PM Modi’s Visit to the US: All agreements and pacts signed between the two nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States has been fruitful in making India sign a number of pacts with the United States. The future of technologies like OpenRAN wireless systems, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and high performance is going to be shaped by the visit of the PM to the United States, as rightly said by Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the minister of state for electronics and information technology.

The minister further says in an interview that there isn’t any space for emerging technology where Indian enterprises aren’t already present.

The state visit

The Prime Minister of India reached New York on June 20th. On June 21, the International Yoga Day function was led by PM Modi at the United Nations Secretariat. PM Modi then flew to Washington on June 22 for the Bilateral and state dinner. On June 23 the highlight was the lunch at the US state department. The diaspora event held at the Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington was the last important event marked by PM Modi during his visit to the United States.

The Joint Statement

The Joint Statement issued by both India and the United States has asserted a vision of the two nations as “among the closest partners in the world- a partnership of democracies looking into the 21st century with hope, ambition, and confidence.”

The Joint Statement asserted that “no corner of human enterprise is untouched by the partnership between our two great countries, which spans the seas to the stars”.



What were the agreements signed between India and the United States?

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed a “next-generation partnership” between the two countries, India and the United States, with confidence, ambition, and hope. Here are the agreements signed and concerns raised between the two countries, as part of the India- U.S. Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.









1. Defense

There have been several initiatives undertaken by the two countries in the area of defense partnership. These are:

Memorandum of understanding between GE Aerospace and HAL

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between GE Aerospace and HAL for the production of fighter jet engines for Light Combat Aircraft. The agreement contained the potential joint production of F4141 engines of GE Aerospace in India. The involvement of GE in the Light Combat Aircraft program and its collaboration on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft were emphasized.

Repair and service of US Navy ships

The United States Navy has concluded with Larsen and Toubro Shipyard in Kattupalli (Chennia) a Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) and is also concluding agreements with the Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai and the Goa Shipyard. These agreements will enable US Navy ships to undergo repair and service at Indian shipyards, in between their voyage.

General Atomics MQ-9Bs

India aims at procuring armed MQ-9B Sea Guardian UAVs. These drones will be enhancing India’s surveillance, intelligence, as well as reconnaissance abilities.

The INDUS-X and Defense Acceleration Ecosystem

The India-United States Defence Acceleration Ecosystem INDUS-X, was launched with an aim to encourage collaboration between tech companies and start-ups of India and the United States. Technologies from 10 United States start-ups and 15 Indian start-ups in areas such as AI, maritime, space, and autonomous systems were showcased at the system.

Collaboration opportunities in the area of deep-tech innovations, especially in the AI domains were stressed upon.







2. Citizen-centric efforts

A myriad of efforts that have a direct impact on the people has also been discussed and agreed upon by the two countries.

Visa Renewal Program and Consulate Openings

A program for domestic visa renewal for some petition-based temporary workers was set forth. The aim of the program is to organize the visa process and also potentially incorporate skilled visas such as the L visas and H1b. Two fresh United States consulates in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru were planned. India will be reopening its consulates in Seattle and declaring new consulates elsewhere.

Energy Collaboration

India and the United States are going to continue to work jointly to hit their national energy and climate goals. India’s decision to co-lead the Hydrogen Breakthrough Agenda was also welcomed by the United States.

3. Technology

The two countries realize the importance of technological advancements and thus a series of agreements have been signed in this direction.

Deliverables and Investments

The visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to a wide array of deliverables across health, mobility, defense, mobility, and critical and emerging technology. The two leaders affirmed that technology is going to play a key role in strengthening the partnership. The inauguration of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in January 2023 is seen as an important milestone between the two countries. The US-India Commercial Dialogue will be launching a new “Innovation Handshake” to connect the startup ecosystem of India and the United States, with the purpose to support the US-India Initiatives on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).







Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology Inc. is all set to make investments in a test facility and new chip assembly in the state of Gujarat, supported by the Gujarat government and the Central Government.

Critical Minerals Partnership

India has successfully become a partner of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) led by the United States which has been set to boost the development of diverse and sustainable critical energy minerals supply chains all over the globe.







4. Space Co-operations between the two countries

State cooperation between the two countries was also fostered when India joined a framework for the purpose of space exploration and assented to a mission to International Space Station in the year 2024. As per the website of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the United States appreciated India’s growing cooperation in areas of space technologies and space science. The decision of NASA and ISRO to design a strategic framework by the end of the year 2023, for human spaceflight cooperation. The announcement by NASA to offer advanced training to Indian astronauts with the aim of fostering a joint effort to the International Space Station in the year 2024 was also hailed. The NASA-ISRO SYntehtic Aperture Radar’s delivery to ISRO’s U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, India was also celebrated by the two countries.

5. Concerns, shared values, and more

Many concerns were raised in relation to PM Modi’s tenure as a Chief Minister of Gujarat, along with issues of democratic backsliding in the country. Around 70 lawmakers wrote to the United States President, in order to urge him to address human rights and democratic norms during the discussions with the Indian Prime Minister.

Additionally, US former President Barack Obama appealed to Prime Minister Modi to safeguard the ethnic minorities in India. Both leaders emphasized the importance of diversity, equity, power of example, and democracy.

6. Strategic Trade Dialogue

U.S. President Biden and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi committed to encouraging policies and incorporating regulations that help facilitate better technology sharing, co-production, and co-development opportunities between the industries of both countries. The launch of the Strategic Trade Dialogue in the month of June 2023, which pushed both sides to take regular attempts to address export controls, and explore methods of fostering high-technology commerce was also welcomed by the leaders.







Lastly, what exactly are state visits?



These are the visit to foreign countries which are liked by a head of government, acting in a sovereign capacity. These visits are officially described as “Visit of [name of the state]” and not “Visit of [name of leader]”. A state visit to the United States can only be possible when the president of the United States, acting in the capacity of the head of the state, formally invites the other state.

