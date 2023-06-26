What is the US- India Digital Development Partnership? What does it mean for the world

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's visit to the United States has spiked a myriad of debates surrounding the role of India in the world and democracy.

The United States and India entered into a joint statement that showcases multiple interests of partnerships, and shared principles of rule of law, freedom, and democracy. One such interest in the joint statement is to build the US-India Global Digital Development Partnership to foster digital public infrastructures in developing nations.

What is the Digital Development Partnership?



The Digital Development Partnership amalgamates the public and private sectors together to foster digital solutions and enhance safe digital transformation in developing nations.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) stated in a statement, "The partnership between the US and India focuses on fostering open and inclusive digital economies through the development and deployment of DPIs in developing countries, leveraging India's successful implementation."

"NASSCOM appreciates and commends this fostering of an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem built in mutual confidence and trust. This collaboration not only shapes a world that is open, prosperous, secure, and resilient but also paves the way for India to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape, driving innovation and transforming industries," NASSCOM said further.