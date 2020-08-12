Who is Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris and what is her Indian connection?

For the first time in the history of the US, Joe Biden has chosen first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent as his running mate. With this historic decision, Kamala Haris becomes the first Asian-American women to compete on a major U.S. party's presidential ticket. While the Indian-American celebrities welcomed her presidency, the current President of the United States has expressed his surprise after Joe Biden chose her and cited her as 'meanest, horrible' Harris.

Unknown and Interesting Facts about Kamala Harris

1- Kamala Harris was born to Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Donald Harris. Her mother was an Indian and was a cancer researcher while her father was Jamaican and was a professor at Stanford University.

2- Her parents separated when Kamala and her sister Maya Harris were young.

3- Shyamala Gopalan Harris gave her daughters Sanskrit names to connect their heritage with their identities.

4- Kamala Harris is the first Asian-American to run as a vice presidential candidate.

5- She is also the first African-American of a major party and third woman to compete on a major U.S. party's presidential ticket after Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin.

6- In 2019, she became the first Indian-American woman to run for US President so far.

7- She has also served as a district attorney in San Francisco.

8- In 2017, she was the first South Asian-American senator and the second African-American woman who sworn in as a US Senator from California.

9- Kamala Harris served on various posts-- the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on the Budget.

About Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris was born on October 20, 1964, to Indian and Jamaican parents. She double-majored in Political Science and Economics from Howard University. She has a law degree from the University of California, Hastings. In 2003, she became the district attorney of San Francisco.

