Donald John Trump Biography: Birth, Early Life, Family, Education, Career and More

Donald John Trump is the current and the 45th President of the United States. He is of the view that the U.S. has incredible potential and will go on to exceed even its remarkable achievements of the past. Before his entry into politics, Trump was a businessman and television personality. In this article, we have unveiled about his early life, political, business and media career, education, etc.

Donald J. Trump: Birth, Early Life, Family and Education

Donald J. Trump was born on June 14, 1946, at Jamaica Hospital, Queens, New York City to Frederick Christ Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. His father was a real estate developer while his mother was a housewife.

He attended Kew Forest School from kindergarten to seventh grade. He got himself enrolled in the New York Military Academy at the age of 13. In the year 1964, he attended Fordham Univesity. In May 1968, he graduates from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance.

Donald J. Trump: Business Career

After graduating in 1968, Donald Trump followed his father's footsteps and entered the world of real estate development. In 1971, he became the president of his father's company, Trump Management, making his mark in New York City. His name became synonymous with the most prestigious of addresses in Manhattan and, subsequently, throughout the world.

Donald J. Trump: Media Career

Donald Trump is also an accomplished author and has so far written more than fourteen bestsellers. His first book, The Art of the Deal was on the New York Times Best Seller list for 48 weeks.

In 2003, he co-produced and hosted a reality show, The Apprentice. He played the role of a Chief Executive and the contestants competed for a year of employment at the Trump Organization. He also co-hosted a similar version of the reality show, The Celebrity Apprentice, where celebrities competed to win money for charities.

He appeared as a guest for about 24 times on the nationally syndicated radio show, Howard Stern Show. In 2011, he was given a weekly unpaid guest commentator spot on Fox & Friends, which continued until he became a presidential candidate in 2015.

Donald J. Trump: Political Career

Donald Trump's political party affiliation changed numerous times. In 1987, he registered as a Republican in Manhattan, switched to the Reform Party, then to the Democratic Party and back to the Republican Party in 1999, 2001 and 2009 respectively.

On June 16, 2015, he announced his candidacy for the Presidency. In July 2016, he defeated 17 other contenders during the Republican primaries.

On November 8, 2016, he was elected President in the largest Electoral College landslide for a Republican in 28 years with the votes of more than 62 million Americans. This is the highest number of votes in the history of America for a Republican candidate.

Trump will be running for a second term in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He became the Republican nominee on August 24, 2020.

Donald J. Trump: Personal Life

In the year 1977, Donald Trump married Czech model, Ivana Zelníčková. The couple gave birth to three children-- Donald John Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Frederick Trump. In 1992, the couple divorced following Trump's affair with the actress Marla Maples.

In the year 1993, Trump and Maples married. The couple gave birth to Tiffany Ariana Trump. The couple separated in 1999.

In the year 2005, Trump married Slovenian model Melania Knauss. The couple gave birth to Barron Trump.

Unknown Facts about Donald J. Trump

1- In 1982, Trump was on the Forbes list of wealthy individuals as having a share of his family's estimated 200 million USD net worth.

2- In its 2020 Billionaire ranking, Forbes estimated his net worth at 2.1 billion USD, making him the first billionaire American President.

3- As reported by The New York Times in October 2018, Trump was a millionaire by age 8 as he borrowed at least 60 million USD from his father and failed to reimburse him.

4- Trump has personally guaranteed 241 million USD in debt, most of which is to be repaid by 2024. If he is re-elected and fails to repay or refinance the debt, the lenders may consider foreclosing on a sitting president.

5- Trump employed ghostwriters to write books on business, finance or politics. His book, The Art of the Deal, was ghostwritten by Tony Schwartz. The book is Trump's second favourite after the Bible.

6- In 2013, Trump was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

7- Donald Trump has made cameo appearances in eight films and TV shows.

