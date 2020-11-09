List of all Presidents of the United States
Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of the United States. As per the Constitution of the United States, the President in the United States is the 'Head of the State' and the 'Head of the Government' of the U.S. He is elected indirectly by the people for a 4-year term through the Electoral College.
Since the establishment of the office in 1789, 45 men have served as the President of the U.S. The first President of the U.S. was George Washington. Grover Cleveland is the only President in the history of the United States to have served two non-consecutive terms in the office.
William Henry Harrison died 31 days after taking charge, becoming the shortest-serving President in the history of the U.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt was the longest-serving and the only U.S. President to have served for more than two terms. Roosevelt served for over twelve years and died in the early years of his fourth term.
In 1951, the Twenty-second Amendment was made to the Constitution of the United States. After this amendment, no person can be elected more than twice as the President of the U.S. Let us have a look at the complete list of the Presidents of the United States.
List of Presidents of the U.S.
|S.No.
|President
|Tenure
|Party
|Election
|Vice President
|1.
|George Washington
|
April 30, 1789
–
March 4, 1797
|Unaffiliated
|1788-89
|Jon Adams
|1792
|2.
|John Adams
|
March 4, 1797
–
March 4, 1801
|Federalist
|1796
|Thomas Jefferson
|3.
|Thomas Jefferson
|
March 4, 1801
–
March 4, 1809
|Democratic-Republican
|1800
|Aaron Burr
|1804
|
George Clinton
|4.
|James Madison
|March 4, 1809
–
March 4, 1817
|Democratic-Republican
|1808
|1812
|
Elbridge Gerry
|5.
|James Monroe
|March 4, 1817
–
March 4, 1825
|Democratic-Republican
|1816
|Daniel D. Tompkins
|1820
|6.
|John Quincy Adams
|March 4, 1825
–
March 4, 1829
|Democratic-Republican
|1824
|
John C. Calhoun
|National Republican
|7.
|Andrew Jackson
|March 4, 1829
–
March 4, 1837
|Democratic
|1828
|1832
|
Martin Van Buren
|8.
|Martin Van Buren
|March 4, 1837
–
March 4, 1841
|Democratic
|1836
|
Richard Mentor Johnson
|9.
|William Henry Harrison
|March 4, 1841
–
April 4, 1841
|Whig
|1840
|
John Tyler
|10.
|John Tyler
|April 4, 1841
–
March 4, 1845
|Whig
|
Vacant throughout Presidency
|Unaffiliated
|11.
|James K. Polk
|March 4, 1845
–
March 4, 1849
|Democratic
|1844
|
George M. Dallas
|12.
|Zachary Taylor
|March 4, 1849
–
July 9, 1850
|Whig
|1848
|
Millard Fillmore
|13.
|Millard Fillmore
|July 9, 1850
–
March 4, 1853
|Whig
|
Vacant throughout Presidency
|14.
|Franklin Pierce
|March 4, 1853
–
March 4, 1857
|Democratic
|1852
|
William R. King
|15.
|James Buchanan
|March 4, 1857
–
March 4, 1861
|Democratic
|1856
|
John C. Breckinridge
|16.
|Abraham Lincoln
|March 4, 1861
–
April 15, 1865
|Republican
|1860
|
Hannibal Hamlin
|National Union
|1864
|
Andrew Johnson
|17.
|Andrew Johnson
|April 15, 1865
–
March 4, 1869
|National Union
|
Vacant throughout Presidency
|Democratic
|18.
|Ulysses S. Grant
|March 4, 1869
–
March 4, 1877
|Republican
|1868
|
Schuyler Colfax
|1872
|
Henry Wilson
|19.
|Rutherford B. Hayes
|March 4, 1877
–
March 4, 1881
|Republican
|1876
|
William A. Wheeler
|20.
|James A. Garfield
|March 4, 1881
–
September 19, 1881
|Republican
|1880
|
Chester A. Arthur
|21.
|Chester A. Arthur
|September 19, 1881
–
March 4, 1885
|Republican
|
Vacant throughout Presidency
|22.
|Grover Cleveland
|March 4, 1885
–
March 4, 1889
|Democratic
|1884
|
Thomas A. Hendricks
|23.
|Benjamin Harrison
|March 4, 1889
–
March 4, 1893
|Republican
|1888
|
Levi P. Morton
|24.
|Grover Cleveland
|March 4, 1893
–
March 4, 1897
|Democratic
|1892
|
Adlai Stevenson I
|25.
|William McKinley
|March 4, 1897
–
September 14, 1901
|Republican
|1896
|
Garret Hobart
|1900
|
Theodore Roosevelt
|26.
|Theodore Roosevelt
|September 14, 1901
–
March 4, 1909
|Republican
|
Vacant through March 4, 1905
|1904
|
Charles W. Fairbanks
|27.
|William Howard Taft
|March 4, 1909
–
March 4, 1913
|Republican
|1908
|
James S. Sherman
|28.
|Woodrow Wilson
|March 4, 1913
–
March 4, 1921
|Democratic
|1912
|
Thomas R. Marshall
|1916
|29.
|Warren G. Harding
|March 4, 1921
–
August 2, 1923
|Republican
|1920
|
Calvin Coolidge
|30.
|Calvin Coolidge
|August 2, 1923
–
March 4, 1929
|Republican
|1924
|
Charles G. Dawes
|31.
|Herbert Hoover
|March 4, 1929
–
March 4, 1933
|Republican
|1928
|
Charles Curtis
|32.
|Franklin D. Roosevelt
|March 4, 1933
–
April 12, 1945
|Democratic
|1932
|
John Nance Garner
|1936
|
Henry A. Wallace
|1940
|
Harry S. Truman
|1944
|33.
|Harry S. Truman
|April 12, 1945
–
January 20, 1953
|Democratic
|
Vacant through January 20, 1949
|1948
|
Alben W. Barkley
|34.
|Dwight D. Eisenhower
|January 20, 1953
–
January 20, 1961
|Republican
|1952
|
Richard Nixon
|1956
|35.
|John F. Kennedy
|January 20, 1961
–
November 22, 1963
|Democratic
|1950
|
Lyndon B. Johnson
|36.
|Lyndon B. Johnson
|November 22, 1963
–
January 20, 1969
|Democratic
|
Vacant through January 20, 1965
|1964
|
Hubert Humphery
|37.
|Richard Nixon
|January 20, 1969
–
August 9, 1974
|Republican
|1968
|
Spiro Agnew
|1972
|
Gerald Ford
|38.
|Gerald Ford
|August 9, 1974
–
January 20, 1977
|Republican
|
Nelson Rockefeller
|39.
|Jimmy Carter
|January 20, 1977
–
January 20, 1981
|Democratic
|1976
|
Walter Mondale
|40.
|Ronald Reagan
|January 20, 1981
–
January 20, 1989
|Republican
|1980
|
George H. W. Bush
|1984
|41.
|George H. W. Bush
|January 20, 1989
–
January 20, 1993
|Republican
|1988
|
Dan Quayle
|42.
|Bill Clinton
|January 20, 1993
–
January 20, 2001
|Democratic
|1922
|
Al Gore
|1996
|43.
|George W. Bush
|January 20, 2001
–
January 20, 2009
|Republican
|2000
|
Dick Cheney
|2004
|44.
|Barack H. Obama
|January 20, 2009
–
January 20, 2017
|Democratic
|2008
|
Joe Biden
|2012
|45.
|Donald J. Trump
|January 20, 2017
–
January 20, 2021
|Republican
|2016
|
Mike Pence
|46.
|Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
|Scheduled to begin from January 20, 2021
|Democratic
|2020
|
Kamala Harris
Out of all the U.S. Presidents, George Washington remains the only U.S. President who was never affiliated with a political party. William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, Warren G. Harding, and Franklin D. Roosevelt died while serving due to natural causes. Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy were the four U.S. Presidents who were assassinated. Richard Nixon faced impeachment and remains the only U.S. President who resigned.
The 2020 United States Presidential Election was the 59th Presidential Election.
|
Do you know?
The United States never had a female President.
Who is Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris and what is her Indian connection?