List of all Presidents of the United States

Joe Biden has won the presidency and become the 46th President of the United States (US). Check the complete list of the U.S. Presidents below.
Nov 9, 2020 11:16 IST
US Presidents
Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of the United States. As per the Constitution of the United States, the President in the United States is the 'Head of the State' and the 'Head of the Government' of the U.S. He is elected indirectly by the people for a 4-year term through the Electoral College. 

Since the establishment of the office in 1789, 45 men have served as the President of the U.S. The first President of the U.S. was George Washington. Grover Cleveland is the only President in the history of the United States to have served two non-consecutive terms in the office. 

William Henry Harrison died 31 days after taking charge, becoming the shortest-serving President in the history of the U.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt was the longest-serving and the only U.S. President to have served for more than two terms. Roosevelt served for over twelve years and died in the early years of his fourth term. 

In 1951, the Twenty-second Amendment was made to the Constitution of the United States. After this amendment, no person can be elected more than twice as the President of the U.S. Let us have a look at the complete list of the Presidents of the United States. 

List of Presidents of the U.S.

S.No. President Tenure Party Election Vice President
1. George Washington

April 30, 1789

March 4, 1797

 Unaffiliated 1788-89   Jon Adams
1792
2. John Adams

March 4, 1797

March 4, 1801

 Federalist 1796 Thomas Jefferson
3. Thomas Jefferson

March 4, 1801

March 4, 1809

 Democratic-Republican 1800  Aaron Burr
1804

George Clinton

Vacant after April 20, 1812
4. James Madison March 4, 1809

March 4, 1817		 Democratic-Republican 1808
1812

Elbridge Gerry

Vacant after November 23, 1814
5. James Monroe March 4, 1817

March 4, 1825		 Democratic-Republican 1816 Daniel D. Tompkins
1820
6. John Quincy Adams March 4, 1825

March 4, 1829		 Democratic-Republican 1824

John C. Calhoun

Vacant after December 28, 1832
National Republican
7. Andrew Jackson March 4, 1829

March 4, 1837		 Democratic 1828
1832

Martin Van Buren
8. Martin Van Buren March 4, 1837

March 4, 1841		 Democratic 1836

Richard Mentor Johnson
9. William Henry Harrison March 4, 1841

April 4, 1841		 Whig 1840

John Tyler
10. John Tyler April 4, 1841

March 4, 1845		 Whig

Vacant throughout Presidency

 
Unaffiliated
11. James K. Polk March 4, 1845

March 4, 1849		 Democratic 1844

George M. Dallas
12. Zachary Taylor March 4, 1849

July 9, 1850		 Whig 1848

Millard Fillmore
13. Millard Fillmore July 9, 1850

March 4, 1853		 Whig

Vacant throughout Presidency
14. Franklin Pierce March 4, 1853

March 4, 1857		 Democratic 1852

William R. King

Vacant after April 18, 1853
15. James Buchanan March 4, 1857

March 4, 1861		 Democratic 1856

John C. Breckinridge
16. Abraham Lincoln March 4, 1861

April 15, 1865		 Republican 1860

Hannibal Hamlin
National Union 1864

Andrew Johnson
17. Andrew Johnson April 15, 1865

March 4, 1869		 National Union

Vacant throughout Presidency

 
Democratic
18. Ulysses S. Grant March 4, 1869

March 4, 1877		 Republican 1868

Schuyler Colfax
1872

Henry Wilson

Vacant after November 22, 1875
19. Rutherford B. Hayes March 4, 1877

March 4, 1881		 Republican 1876

William A. Wheeler
20. James A. Garfield March 4, 1881

September 19, 1881		 Republican 1880

Chester A. Arthur
21. Chester A. Arthur September 19, 1881

March 4, 1885		 Republican

Vacant throughout Presidency
22. Grover Cleveland March 4, 1885

March 4, 1889    		 Democratic 1884

Thomas A. Hendricks

Vacant after November 25, 1885
23. Benjamin Harrison March 4, 1889

March 4, 1893		 Republican 1888

Levi P. Morton
24. Grover Cleveland March 4, 1893

March 4, 1897		 Democratic 1892

Adlai Stevenson I
25. William McKinley March 4, 1897

September 14, 1901		 Republican 1896

Garret Hobart

Vacant after November 21, 1899
1900

Theodore Roosevelt
26. Theodore Roosevelt September 14, 1901

March 4, 1909		 Republican

Vacant through March 4, 1905
1904

Charles W. Fairbanks
27. William Howard Taft March 4, 1909

March 4, 1913		 Republican 1908

James S. Sherman

Vacant after October 30, 1912
28. Woodrow Wilson March 4, 1913

March 4, 1921		 Democratic 1912

Thomas R. Marshall

 
1916
29. Warren G. Harding March 4, 1921

August 2, 1923		 Republican 1920

Calvin Coolidge

Vacant through March 4, 1925
30. Calvin Coolidge August 2, 1923

March 4, 1929		 Republican
1924

Charles G. Dawes
31. Herbert Hoover March 4, 1929

March 4, 1933		 Republican 1928

Charles Curtis
32. Franklin D. Roosevelt March 4, 1933

April 12, 1945		 Democratic 1932

John Nance Garner
1936

Henry A. Wallace
1940

Harry S. Truman
1944
33. Harry S. Truman April 12, 1945

January 20, 1953		 Democratic

Vacant through January 20, 1949
1948

Alben W. Barkley
34. Dwight D. Eisenhower January 20, 1953

January 20, 1961		 Republican 1952

Richard Nixon

 
1956
35. John F. Kennedy January 20, 1961

November 22, 1963		 Democratic 1950

Lyndon B. Johnson
36. Lyndon B. Johnson November 22, 1963

January 20, 1969		 Democratic

Vacant through January 20, 1965
1964

Hubert Humphery
37. Richard Nixon January 20, 1969

August 9, 1974		 Republican 1968

Spiro Agnew
1972

Gerald Ford
38. Gerald Ford August 9, 1974

January 20, 1977		 Republican
Vacant through December 19, 1974

Nelson Rockefeller
39. Jimmy Carter January 20, 1977

January 20, 1981		 Democratic 1976

Walter Mondale
40. Ronald Reagan January 20, 1981

January 20, 1989   		 Republican 1980

George H. W. Bush

 
1984
41. George H. W. Bush January 20, 1989

January 20, 1993    		 Republican 1988

Dan Quayle
42. Bill Clinton January 20, 1993

January 20, 2001		 Democratic 1922

Al Gore

 
1996
43. George W. Bush January 20, 2001

January 20, 2009		 Republican 2000

 

Dick Cheney
2004
44. Barack H. Obama January 20, 2009

January 20, 2017		 Democratic 2008

 

Joe Biden
2012
45. Donald J. Trump January 20, 2017

January 20, 2021		 Republican 2016

Mike Pence
46.   Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Scheduled to  begin from January 20, 2021 Democratic 2020

Kamala Harris

Out of all the U.S. Presidents, George Washington remains the only U.S. President who was never affiliated with a political party. William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, Warren G. Harding, and Franklin D. Roosevelt died while serving due to natural causes. Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy were the four U.S. Presidents who were assassinated. Richard Nixon faced impeachment and remains the only U.S. President who resigned.

The 2020 United States Presidential Election was the 59th Presidential Election. 

Do you know?

The United States never had a female President.

Who is Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris and what is her Indian connection?

List of all Presidents of India Since Independence

