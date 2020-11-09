List of all Presidents of the United States

Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of the United States. As per the Constitution of the United States, the President in the United States is the 'Head of the State' and the 'Head of the Government' of the U.S. He is elected indirectly by the people for a 4-year term through the Electoral College.

Since the establishment of the office in 1789, 45 men have served as the President of the U.S. The first President of the U.S. was George Washington. Grover Cleveland is the only President in the history of the United States to have served two non-consecutive terms in the office.

William Henry Harrison died 31 days after taking charge, becoming the shortest-serving President in the history of the U.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt was the longest-serving and the only U.S. President to have served for more than two terms. Roosevelt served for over twelve years and died in the early years of his fourth term.

In 1951, the Twenty-second Amendment was made to the Constitution of the United States. After this amendment, no person can be elected more than twice as the President of the U.S. Let us have a look at the complete list of the Presidents of the United States.

List of Presidents of the U.S.

S.No. President Tenure Party Election Vice President 1. George Washington April 30, 1789 – March 4, 1797 Unaffiliated 1788-89 Jon Adams 1792 2. John Adams March 4, 1797 – March 4, 1801 Federalist 1796 Thomas Jefferson 3. Thomas Jefferson March 4, 1801 – March 4, 1809 Democratic-Republican 1800 Aaron Burr 1804 George Clinton Vacant after April 20, 1812 4. James Madison March 4, 1809

–

March 4, 1817 Democratic-Republican 1808 1812 Elbridge Gerry Vacant after November 23, 1814 5. James Monroe March 4, 1817

–

March 4, 1825 Democratic-Republican 1816 Daniel D. Tompkins 1820 6. John Quincy Adams March 4, 1825

–

March 4, 1829 Democratic-Republican 1824 John C. Calhoun Vacant after December 28, 1832 National Republican 7. Andrew Jackson March 4, 1829

–

March 4, 1837 Democratic 1828 1832 Martin Van Buren 8. Martin Van Buren March 4, 1837

–

March 4, 1841 Democratic 1836 Richard Mentor Johnson 9. William Henry Harrison March 4, 1841

–

April 4, 1841 Whig 1840 John Tyler 10. John Tyler April 4, 1841

–

March 4, 1845 Whig Vacant throughout Presidency Unaffiliated 11. James K. Polk March 4, 1845

–

March 4, 1849 Democratic 1844 George M. Dallas 12. Zachary Taylor March 4, 1849

–

July 9, 1850 Whig 1848 Millard Fillmore 13. Millard Fillmore July 9, 1850

–

March 4, 1853 Whig Vacant throughout Presidency 14. Franklin Pierce March 4, 1853

–

March 4, 1857 Democratic 1852 William R. King Vacant after April 18, 1853 15. James Buchanan March 4, 1857

–

March 4, 1861 Democratic 1856 John C. Breckinridge 16. Abraham Lincoln March 4, 1861

–

April 15, 1865 Republican 1860 Hannibal Hamlin National Union 1864 Andrew Johnson 17. Andrew Johnson April 15, 1865

–

March 4, 1869 National Union Vacant throughout Presidency Democratic 18. Ulysses S. Grant March 4, 1869

–

March 4, 1877 Republican 1868 Schuyler Colfax 1872 Henry Wilson Vacant after November 22, 1875 19. Rutherford B. Hayes March 4, 1877

–

March 4, 1881 Republican 1876 William A. Wheeler 20. James A. Garfield March 4, 1881

–

September 19, 1881 Republican 1880 Chester A. Arthur 21. Chester A. Arthur September 19, 1881

–

March 4, 1885 Republican Vacant throughout Presidency 22. Grover Cleveland March 4, 1885

–

March 4, 1889 Democratic 1884 Thomas A. Hendricks Vacant after November 25, 1885 23. Benjamin Harrison March 4, 1889

–

March 4, 1893 Republican 1888 Levi P. Morton 24. Grover Cleveland March 4, 1893

–

March 4, 1897 Democratic 1892 Adlai Stevenson I 25. William McKinley March 4, 1897

–

September 14, 1901 Republican 1896 Garret Hobart Vacant after November 21, 1899 1900 Theodore Roosevelt 26. Theodore Roosevelt September 14, 1901

–

March 4, 1909 Republican Vacant through March 4, 1905 1904 Charles W. Fairbanks 27. William Howard Taft March 4, 1909

–

March 4, 1913 Republican 1908 James S. Sherman Vacant after October 30, 1912 28. Woodrow Wilson March 4, 1913

–

March 4, 1921 Democratic 1912 Thomas R. Marshall 1916 29. Warren G. Harding March 4, 1921

–

August 2, 1923 Republican 1920 Calvin Coolidge Vacant through March 4, 1925 30. Calvin Coolidge August 2, 1923

–

March 4, 1929 Republican 1924 Charles G. Dawes 31. Herbert Hoover March 4, 1929

–

March 4, 1933 Republican 1928 Charles Curtis 32. Franklin D. Roosevelt March 4, 1933

–

April 12, 1945 Democratic 1932 John Nance Garner 1936 Henry A. Wallace 1940 Harry S. Truman 1944 33. Harry S. Truman April 12, 1945

–

January 20, 1953 Democratic Vacant through January 20, 1949 1948 Alben W. Barkley 34. Dwight D. Eisenhower January 20, 1953

–

January 20, 1961 Republican 1952 Richard Nixon 1956 35. John F. Kennedy January 20, 1961

–

November 22, 1963 Democratic 1950 Lyndon B. Johnson 36. Lyndon B. Johnson November 22, 1963

–

January 20, 1969 Democratic Vacant through January 20, 1965 1964 Hubert Humphery 37. Richard Nixon January 20, 1969

–

August 9, 1974 Republican 1968 Spiro Agnew 1972 Gerald Ford 38. Gerald Ford August 9, 1974

–

January 20, 1977 Republican Vacant through December 19, 1974 Nelson Rockefeller 39. Jimmy Carter January 20, 1977

–

January 20, 1981 Democratic 1976 Walter Mondale 40. Ronald Reagan January 20, 1981

–

January 20, 1989 Republican 1980 George H. W. Bush 1984 41. George H. W. Bush January 20, 1989

–

January 20, 1993 Republican 1988 Dan Quayle 42. Bill Clinton January 20, 1993

–

January 20, 2001 Democratic 1922 Al Gore 1996 43. George W. Bush January 20, 2001

–

January 20, 2009 Republican 2000 Dick Cheney 2004 44. Barack H. Obama January 20, 2009

–

January 20, 2017 Democratic 2008 Joe Biden 2012 45. Donald J. Trump January 20, 2017

–

January 20, 2021 Republican 2016 Mike Pence 46. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Scheduled to begin from January 20, 2021 Democratic 2020 Kamala Harris

Out of all the U.S. Presidents, George Washington remains the only U.S. President who was never affiliated with a political party. William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, Warren G. Harding, and Franklin D. Roosevelt died while serving due to natural causes. Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy were the four U.S. Presidents who were assassinated. Richard Nixon faced impeachment and remains the only U.S. President who resigned.

The 2020 United States Presidential Election was the 59th Presidential Election.

Do you know? The United States never had a female President.

