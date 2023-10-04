National Emergency Alert Test in the US on October 4: What to Expect

This test is being conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). It was announced on the government body’s website as well as Twitter account.

The US Government will conduct a nationwide test of its safety alert system on Wednesday afternoon at 2:20 P.M Eastern Time (ET). This test will last for approximately 30 minutes.

FEMA states: “FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a national test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) on Oct. 4, 2023.”

If the test is postponed on October 4 2023 due to unforeseen circumstances, then a back-up test is scheduled for October 11.

TOMORROW, OCT. 4: There will be a nationwide emergency alert test sent to all TVs, radios, and cell phones at 2:20 p.m. ET. Important information and what can be expected from the nationwide test: https://t.co/2yv5y297wb Frequently Asked Questions ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gWjCynM8zb — FEMA (@fema) October 3, 2023

The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are two important systems that are used to warn the public about emergencies.

What Is the Purpose of this National Test?

The EAS is used over the network of radio and television stations that can broadcast emergency alerts to the public. On the other hand, the WEA is a system that can send emergency alerts to mobile phones.

The test is being conducted to ensure that these systems are working properly and that they can be used to warn the public about emergencies in a timely manner. The test will also help to raise awareness of the systems and encourage people to sign up for WEA alerts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency mentions: “The national test will help ensure that Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) continue to be effective ways to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”

“All major U.S. wireless providers participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts and will transmit the national test to their subscribers,” it adds.

What to Expect During the Emergency Alert?

During the Emergency Alert Test, you may receive an emergency alert on your phone, TV, or radio. The alert will be a test message that states: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Phones set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

The alert will last for approximately 30 minutes. However, a device may receive it only once.

This test will be received on mobile devices which are on and within the network range of an active cell tower from a participating wireless provider.

The FEMA mentions: “If your mobile phone is on and within range of an active cell tower from a participating wireless provider, you should receive the national test. Wireless providers will transmit the national test for 30 minutes, but your phone should only receive it once.”

